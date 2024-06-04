Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 4, 2024 / 9:45 AM

Ukraine missile strike on Russian soil 'likely' used U.S. weapon system

By Paul Godfrey
A strike by Ukrainian forces on a Russian air-defense missile battery inside Russian territory at the weekend was likely carried out using a U.S.-made HIMARS weapons system, like the one pictured here, a leading American think-tank said Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A strike by Ukrainian forces on a Russian air-defense missile battery inside Russian territory at the weekend was likely carried out using a U.S.-made HIMARS weapons system, like the one pictured here, a leading American think-tank said Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- A strike by Ukrainian forces on a Russian air-defense missile battery inside Russian territory was likely carried out using a U.S.-made weapons system, a leading American think-tank said Tuesday.

The attack on the Russian S-300/400 battery north of Belogorod city about 25 miles from the Ukraine border over the weekend was probably conducted with a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, the Institute for the Study of War said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The Washington-based non-profit research group said the strike picked up on geolocation images of two destroyed launchers and a damaged air defense command post in a field near Kiselyovo village "was likely with HIMARS."

If confirmed, the strike would be the first time Ukraine has used U.S.-supplied weapons to strike at targets inside Russia since U.S. President Joe Biden cleared their use last week for limited strikes against military targets on Russian territory that pose an imminent threat amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine's northeast.

Advertisement

"Russian sources have increasingly claimed that Ukrainian forces are using HIMARS to strike Belgorod oblast since the United States partially lifted its restrictions on Ukraine's ability to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike military targets in Russian border areas with Kharkiv oblast," The Institute for the Study of War said.

"Russian sources will likely continue to characterise any successful strike in Belgorod Oblast as a HIMARS strike regardless of the system used."

The HIMARS launch system fires either Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets or a single long-range Army Tactical Missile System missile making its use a potential breach of Biden administration's waiver which made it clear that its "policy with respect to prohibiting the use ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed."

A Ukrainian government official alluded to the new permissions but did not explicitly state U.S. weapons were used.

"It burns beautifully. It's a Russian S-300. On Russian territory. The first days after permission to use Western weapons on enemy territory," read the caption to a photo posted on social media by government minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

ISW warned authorization to use Western-supplied weapons against Russia was "crucial for Ukraine to to repel Russian glide bomb and missile strikes against Kharkiv city," backing plans by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to push Ukraine's Western partners harder to ease restrictions on how arms can be used and give the green light to hit targets inside Russia.

Advertisement

The call comes as Italy announced it would be providing Ukraine with a second Samp/T anti-ballistic missile air defense system -- Europe's answer to the U.S. Patriot Missile System -- which has the ability to track dozens of targets and intercept 10 simultaneously.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that firing German and other Western-supplied weapons at targets on Russian soil would not "contribute to escalation."

Germany, which has been highly cautious on the issue reversed its position last week in step with Washington, saying Ukraine could use weapons provided to it by Germany in the battle for Kharkiv province which has been raging for almost a month.

"We are certain that it will not contribute to an escalation because -- as (U.S. President Joe Biden) has also described -- it is only a matter of being able to defend a large city like Kharkiv," Scholz said Monday in comments to a German radio station.

The speculation about the HIMARS strike came a day after the Kremlin issued a stark warning about the risks of escalating the conflict and a ramping up of the threat to security posed by allowing Ukraine to fire U.S.-supplied weapons into Russia.

"I would like to warn American leaders against miscalculations that could have fatal consequences," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

India's ruling BJP-led coalition set to win third term but with sharply reduced majority
World News // 3 hours ago
India's ruling BJP-led coalition set to win third term but with sharply reduced majority
June 4 (UPI) -- Initial results in India's general election Tuesday show the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party leading the main opposition.
Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
World News // 5 hours ago
Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
June 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters had blazes ignited by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel mostly under control Tuesday morning, officials said.
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia is waging an artificial intelligence disinformation campaign to scare people away from this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, after the country was banned from competition over its war in Ukraine.
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
World News // 17 hours ago
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
June 3 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday confirmed the deaths of four men taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks.
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
World News // 1 day ago
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
June 3 (UPI) -- Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum easily won Mexico's presidential election becoming the first woman and Jewish person to become the nation's leader.
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
World News // 22 hours ago
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
June 3 (UPI) -- Toyota Motor Corp. admitted on Monday that it cheated to get vehicle certifications for seven models through bogus safety tests, striking a blow against Japan's automotive industry.
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
June 3 (UPI) -- A panel of United Nations experts on Monday said all countries must recognize Palestine as a state, in line with the 146 countries that have already done so, and do everything in their power to bring about a cease-fire.
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
World News // 1 day ago
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
June 3 (UPI) -- Beijing has claimed Britain's foreign intelligence service "turned" two Chinese central government workers to spy on China in what it said was "a major espionage" case.
IDF identifies body of man thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
IDF identifies body of man thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas
June 3 (UPI) -- The body of Dolev Yehud, a 35-year-old man who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has been identified, the IDF said Monday. 
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
World News // 1 day ago
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
June 3 (UPI) -- Two stunt planes collided midair during an airshow in Portugal over the weekend, resulting in the death of a Spanish pilot, the Portuguese Air Force said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement