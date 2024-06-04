Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 4, 2024 / 7:38 AM

India's ruling BJP-led coalition set to win third term but with sharply reduced majority

By Paul Godfrey
Indian National Congress Party supporters celebrate Tuesday as they watch live election updates at Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Initial results in show the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 244 seats but with the Congress-led opposition gaining ground with around 100 seats. Photo by Harish Tyagi/EPA-EFE
Indian National Congress Party supporters celebrate Tuesday as they watch live election updates at Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Initial results in show the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 244 seats but with the Congress-led opposition gaining ground with around 100 seats. Photo by Harish Tyagi/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- Initial results in India's general election Tuesday show the ruling coalition headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 243 seats while an opposition Congress Party-led grouping is leading in around 98 seats.

After a massive six-week-long exercise in democratic electoral process involving 2,600 parties vying for the support of 969 million voters at a million polling stations across 28 states and nine territories and spread over seven phases, the BJP is poised to reach the 272 parliamentary seats to form a government, Election Commission results show.

Advertisement

Voting ended Saturday and counting is still underway with only 26 out of 543 constituencies declared, 17 of which were taken by the BJP, four by the Congress Party with the other five split among four smaller parties.

The prized third-term Modi and his BJP are seeking may already be a reality with exit polls showing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance leading in around 300 seats, although the Congress Party's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is benefiting from an unexpected surge helping it double its tally to around 200 seats.

Related

However, the result would be sharply down on the 353 seats the BJP-led coalition won in the 2019 election.

Advertisement

Modi is leading his Congress Party challenger, Ajay Rai, by almost 150,000 votes in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state.

Statewide, the race is neck and neck with the Samajwadi Party leading the BJP 35-34 seats with 80 ballot counts partially complete and with the Congress Party down in a distant third place with 7 seats.

But the party of the Gandhi family political dynasty and currently led by Rahul Gandhi, looks set to retake the key seat of Amethi a city in the northern part of India that was long considered a bastion of the Gandhi family and the Congress party.

The party's candidate is leading the BJP incumbent in the race for the seat, which was held by Rahul Gandhi until 2019, by 121,000 votes.

A major BJP drive to gain ground in the south of the country appears to have been unsuccessful with the party well down in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, although it was carving out a strong lead in Karnataka state and was tied with the Congress Party for 16 of the 17 seats up for grabs in Telangana state.

However, in the state's key capital constituency, Hyderabad, the BJP was lagging in a distant third behind the Congress Party with both parties trailing frontrunner Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party by hundreds of thousands of votes.

Advertisement

The Electoral Commission is expected to declare the final results later Monday.

Latest Headlines

Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
World News // 2 hours ago
Fires ignited by Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel mostly contained, officials say
June 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters had blazes ignited by Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel mostly under control Tuesday morning, officials said.
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian propaganda seeks to scare spectators from 2024 Paris Olympics, report warns
June 3 (UPI) -- Russia is waging an artificial intelligence disinformation campaign to scare people away from this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, after the country was banned from competition over its war in Ukraine.
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
World News // 14 hours ago
IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7
June 3 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday confirmed the deaths of four men taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks.
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
World News // 1 day ago
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president
June 3 (UPI) -- Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum easily won Mexico's presidential election becoming the first woman and Jewish person to become the nation's leader.
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
World News // 19 hours ago
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
June 3 (UPI) -- Toyota Motor Corp. admitted on Monday that it cheated to get vehicle certifications for seven models through bogus safety tests, striking a blow against Japan's automotive industry.
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
June 3 (UPI) -- A panel of United Nations experts on Monday said all countries must recognize Palestine as a state, in line with the 146 countries that have already done so, and do everything in their power to bring about a cease-fire.
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
World News // 1 day ago
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
June 3 (UPI) -- Beijing has claimed Britain's foreign intelligence service "turned" two Chinese central government workers to spy on China in what it said was "a major espionage" case.
IDF identifies body of man thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
IDF identifies body of man thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas
June 3 (UPI) -- The body of Dolev Yehud, a 35-year-old man who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has been identified, the IDF said Monday. 
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
World News // 1 day ago
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
June 3 (UPI) -- Two stunt planes collided midair during an airshow in Portugal over the weekend, resulting in the death of a Spanish pilot, the Portuguese Air Force said.
German police officer injured in Mannheim mass stabbing dies
World News // 1 day ago
German police officer injured in Mannheim mass stabbing dies
June 2 (UPI) -- A German police officer who was among the half dozen people injured in a mass stabbing attack in Mannheim on Friday has died of his injuries, authorities said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
Russia warns of 'fatal consequences' over U.S. weapon use in Ukraine war
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
'Technical issue' causes Berkshire Hathaway, other stocks to pause trading on NYSE
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Epoch Times CFO charged in $67M money laundering scheme
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Region of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupts for first time since 1974
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement