Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 3, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Toyota admits to cheating on vehicle certifications, halts shipments of three models

By Clyde Hughes
Toyota admitted to cheating on vehicle certifications on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Toyota admitted to cheating on vehicle certifications on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Toyota Motor Corp. admitted on Monday that it cheated to get vehicle certifications for seven models through bogus safety tests, striking a blow against Japan's automotive industry.

The admittance adds Toyota to the list of Japanese auto companies hit by misconduct, including Honda, Mazda, Suzuki, and Yamaha. The country's Transport Ministry said it will perform on-site inspections at Toyota for possible administrative action.

Advertisement

Toyota said four of the seven of the models had already been discontinued while the ministry instructed the company to halt shipments of the remaining three -- the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross.

It said, however, there were "no performance issues that contravene laws and regulations" so affected vehicles can still be used.

Related

The company said the certifications involved data in pedestrian and occupant protection tests for those three vehicles, adding it found errors in crash tests and other testing methods for the discontinued Crown, Isis, Sienta and RX models.

"We mass-produced and sold cars without following the correct certification process," Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said during a press conference.

"The misconducts shook the foundation of the certification system and that was what automakers were not supposed to do no matter what."

Advertisement

Approximately 1.7 million Toyota vehicles were impacted by the scandal.

Mazda reported 150,000 and 7,000 vehicles, while Honda said 4.35 million were impacted and Suzuki reported 26,000, although the latter two said all of the impacted models had already been discontinued.

"We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may cause to our customers and stakeholders who have placed their trust in Toyota," the Japanese auto giant said in a statement.

"We take it seriously that the problem was discovered at Toyota following the recent discovery of certification issues at Hino Motors, Ltd. and Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Industries."

Latest Headlines

Claudia Sheinbaum set to become Mexico's first woman president
World News // 9 hours ago
Claudia Sheinbaum set to become Mexico's first woman president
June 3 (UPI) -- Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was poised early Monday to win Mexico's presidential election, according to official election results, which would make her the nation's first woman leader.
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. expert panel urges world to recognize the state of Palestine
June 3 (UPI) -- A panel of United Nations experts on Monday said all countries must recognize Palestine as a state, in line with the 146 countries that have already done so, and do everything in their power to bring about a cease-fire.
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
World News // 6 hours ago
Beijing accuses MI6 of recruiting Chinese government employees to carry out espionage
June 3 (UPI) -- Beijing has claimed Britain's foreign intelligence service "turned" two Chinese central government workers to spy on China in what it said was "a major espionage" case.
IDF identifies body of man thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas
World News // 7 hours ago
IDF identifies body of man thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas
June 3 (UPI) -- The body of Dolev Yehud, a 35-year-old man who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has been identified, the IDF said Monday. 
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
World News // 10 hours ago
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
June 3 (UPI) -- Two stunt planes collided midair during an airshow in Portugal over the weekend, resulting in the death of a Spanish pilot, the Portuguese Air Force said.
German police officer injured in Mannheim mass stabbing dies
World News // 14 hours ago
German police officer injured in Mannheim mass stabbing dies
June 2 (UPI) -- A German police officer who was among the half dozen people injured in a mass stabbing attack in Mannheim on Friday has died of his injuries, authorities said Sunday.
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
World News // 20 hours ago
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
June 2 (UPI) -- Iran's hard-line conservative ex-president has said he will run in the next presidential election, according to Iran state media.
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
World News // 20 hours ago
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
June 2 (UPI) -- Gangs of illegal Israeli settlers rampaged across the West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday.
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
World News // 22 hours ago
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
June 2 (UPI) -- A climate activist has been charged with defacing a Monet painting at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris to draw attention to climate change, authorities said Sunday.
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
World News // 1 day ago
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
June 2 (UPI) -- A novelist and poet from the island nation of Samoa has been arrested and charged with slaying fellow writer Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, the aunt of U.S. politician Tulsi Gabbard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Del Mar, Calif., beaches closed following shark attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement