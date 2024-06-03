Trending
World News
June 3, 2024 / 5:38 PM

IDF confirms deaths of 4 men taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7

By Chris Benson
People in April walk past photos of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square. Hama kidnapped about 240 hostages on Oct. 7 and killed about 1,200 individuals, but it is unclear how many of the roughly 130 remaining hostages remain alive. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
People in April walk past photos of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square. Hama kidnapped about 240 hostages on Oct. 7 and killed about 1,200 individuals, but it is unclear how many of the roughly 130 remaining hostages remain alive. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI

June 3 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday confirmed the deaths of four men taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Amiram Cooper, age 84, Haim Perry and Yoram Metzger, both 80, and Nadav Popplewell, age 51 and from Nirim close to the Gaza Strip, were abducted in the Oct. 7 attack by Iran's proxy militia Hamas "and killed a few months ago while they were held hostage by Hamas in Gaza," the Israeli Defense Forces said on X Monday afternoon local time.

Cooper's wife, Nurit, age 79, was held captive for 17 days by Hamas before her October 23 release. Amiram Cooper is survived by his wife, three children and nine grandchildren.

Popplewell's brother Roee was killed on October 7, and their mother, Hannah Perry, was released on November 24.

Metzger is survived by his wife, three children and seven grandchildren.

"Our hearts go out to their families," the IDF posted on social media.

Their bodies are still being held in captivity by Hamas and families have been notified, the IDF said. But the actual causes of death are still unknown.

An IDF spokesperson said the four hostages were killed during a period when Israeli Defense Forces were carrying out military operations in the area.

Hama kidnapped about 240 hostages on Oct. 7 and killed about 1,200 individuals, but it is unclear how many of the roughly 130 remaining hostages remain alive.

Perry, Metzger and Cooper had appeared in a video released in December by Hamas.

"May their memory be a blessing," Israel's Foreign Ministry said on X around the same time.

The Hostages & Missing Families Forum on Monday afternoon said this "painful news should shake every citizen in the State of Israel and lead every leader to profound soul-searching" as they made a demand for Israel to "approve the Netanyahu deal immediately!"

The Israeli government, they posted on X, "must send out a negotiating delegation this evening and return all 124 hostages, both living and murdered, to their homes. It is time to end this cycle of sacrifice and neglect."

"Their murder in captivity is a mark of disgrace and a sad reflection on the significance of delaying previous deals," the Forum wrote.

