Advertisement
World News
June 3, 2024 / 5:37 AM

IDF identifies body of man thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas

By Darryl Coote
The body of 35-year-old Dolev Yehud has been identified, the Israel Defense Forces announced Monday. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces/X
The body of 35-year-old Dolev Yehud has been identified, the Israel Defense Forces announced Monday. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces/X

June 3 (UPI) -- The body of Dolev Yehud, a 35-year-old man who was presumed to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, has been identified, the IDF said Monday.

Yehud lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel that had been attacked by Hamas militants who killed residents and took others hostage.

Advertisement

It was initially believed that Yehud had been taken hostage along with his 28-year-old sister, Arbel Yehud, who remains in Hamas custody in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

However, a body discovered in Kibbutz Nir Oz has been identified by medical officials from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and Shura military base as belonging to Dolev Yehud, according to the IDF.

The IDF said in a statement Monday that he was killed by Hamas "when he left his house in order to save lives" on Oct. 7.

"May his memory be a blessing," the IDF said.

According to Bring Our People Home, which has created campaigns for each of the hostages, Dolev Yehud was a volunteer with Israel's national emergency services Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah.

Advertisement

Officials initially believed that the father of four had been taken hostage, but grew uncertain amid the war as there were no indications from Gaza of him being there, The Times of Israel reported.

With this development, the total number of hostages taken by Hamas drops to 251.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Claudia Sheinbaum set to become Mexico's first woman president
World News // 1 hour ago
Claudia Sheinbaum set to become Mexico's first woman president
June 3 (UPI) -- Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was poised early Monday to win Mexico's presidential election, according to official election results, which would make her the nation's first woman leader.
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
World News // 2 hours ago
Pilot dies following midair collision during Portuguese airshow
June 3 (UPI) -- Two stunt planes collided midair during an airshow in Portugal over the weekend, resulting in the death of a Spanish pilot, the Portuguese Air Force said.
German police officer injured in Mannheim mass stabbing dies
World News // 6 hours ago
German police officer injured in Mannheim mass stabbing dies
June 2 (UPI) -- A German police officer who was among the half dozen people injured in a mass stabbing attack in Mannheim on Friday has died of his injuries, authorities said Sunday.
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
World News // 12 hours ago
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
June 2 (UPI) -- Iran's hard-line conservative ex-president has said he will run in the next presidential election, according to Iran state media.
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
World News // 12 hours ago
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
June 2 (UPI) -- Gangs of illegal Israeli settlers rampaged across the West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday.
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
World News // 14 hours ago
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
June 2 (UPI) -- A climate activist has been charged with defacing a Monet painting at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris to draw attention to climate change, authorities said Sunday.
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
World News // 16 hours ago
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
June 2 (UPI) -- A novelist and poet from the island nation of Samoa has been arrested and charged with slaying fellow writer Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, the aunt of U.S. politician Tulsi Gabbard.
Maldives moves to ban Israeli passport holders
World News // 15 hours ago
Maldives moves to ban Israeli passport holders
June 2 (UPI) -- The Maldives has moved to ban Israeli passport holders from visiting the archipelago nation off the coast off India and Sri Lanka.
Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
World News // 19 hours ago
Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
June 2 (UPI) -- As Israel continues to seek the return of about 125 hostages taken by the Palestinian militia Hamas on Oct. 7, thousands of people have been arrested in the West Bank by Israeli forces as their homes were destroyed.
Benjamin Netanyahu says no 'permanent cease-fire' until Hamas destroyed
World News // 1 day ago
Benjamin Netanyahu says no 'permanent cease-fire' until Hamas destroyed
June 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no "permanent ceasefire" in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed, contradicting proposal outlined by President Joe Biden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
Samoan novelist charged with killing Tulsi Gabbard's aunt
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Climate activist defaces Monet painting in Paris
Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Iranian hard-liner Ahmadinejad seeks presidency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement