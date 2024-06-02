Advertisement
World News
June 2, 2024 / 12:55 PM

Samoan novelist arrested for murdering Tulsi Gabbard's aunt

By Adam Schrader
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, speaks to the media following the second night of the CNN Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theater in Detroit on July 31, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, speaks to the media following the second night of the CNN Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theater in Detroit on July 31, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- A novelist and poet from the island nation of Samoa has been arrested and charged with the murder of fellow writer Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, the aunt of U.S. politician Tulsi Gabbard.

Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, allegedly stabbed Sinavaiana-Gabbard multiple times and beat her with a hammer after an argument at the GaluMoana Theater in Vaivase-Uta on May 25, the Samoa Global News and Hawaii News Now reported.

Advertisement

Figiel fled to a friend's house after the incident and was later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter before her charges were upgraded to murder.

"It wasn't until Sunday morning while they were having breakfast that Papalii told her friend what had happened," Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said. Figiel then turned herself in.

Related

Sinavaiana-Gabbard's body was later found at Figiel's home, Samoa Global News reported. The New Zealand Herald clarified that Figiel's home doubles as the GaluMoana Theater.

The exact motive for the killing remains unclear but both women were highly accomplished for their writing and academics.

Figiel's poetry won the Polynesian Literary Competition in 1994 and her bestselling novel Where We Once Belonged won a regional writing prize for the best first book by an author in 1997. Her works have been translated into at least eight languages.

Advertisement

Sinavaiana-Gabbard was a retired professor of English at the University of Hawaii and has been credited as the first Samoan to become a full professor in the United States. She had received awards for teaching and her writings were widely published.

"Caroline was my best friend as a teenager," Hawaiian State Sen. Mike Gabbard, the brother of Sinavaiana-Gabbard and father of Tulsi Gabbard, told Spectrum News. "She helped me considerably during my rebellious stage of adolescence."

Latest Headlines

Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
World News // 2 hours ago
Nearly 9,000 Palestinians have been arrested in West Bank
June 2 (UPI) -- As Israel continues to seek the return of about 125 hostages taken by the Palestinian militia Hamas on Oct. 7, thousands of people have been arrested in the West Bank by Israeli forces as their homes were destroyed.
Benjamin Netanyahu says no 'permanent cease-fire' until Hamas destroyed
World News // 1 day ago
Benjamin Netanyahu says no 'permanent cease-fire' until Hamas destroyed
June 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no "permanent ceasefire" in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed, contradicting proposal outlined by President Joe Biden.
Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton dies after prison attack
World News // 21 hours ago
Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton dies after prison attack
June 1 (UPI) -- Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton died Friday after being attacked by another inmate, authorities said.
As 35th Tiananmen Square anniversary approaches, victims' families plead for accountability
World News // 23 hours ago
As 35th Tiananmen Square anniversary approaches, victims' families plead for accountability
June 1 (UPI) -- With the anniversary looming, relatives of those killed in what is commonly referred to as the Tiananmen Square massacre in China, have written a letter to Chinese leader Xi Jinping calling for accountability.
South Africa's ruling party considering coalition after worst-ever election results
World News // 1 day ago
South Africa's ruling party considering coalition after worst-ever election results
June 1 (UPI) -- South Africa's ruling party has lost its majority, putting President Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure to form a coalition government as the polls close in the country's election.
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
May 31 (UPI) -- Police in France arrested a teenager suspected of plotting an "Islamist-style" attack on a soccer stadium during the 2024 Paris Olympics, officials announced Friday.
Budding tropical disturbance to drench part of Caribbean
World News // 1 day ago
Budding tropical disturbance to drench part of Caribbean
A brewing weather disturbance will produce an area of drenching rain and gusty thunderstorms over a portion of the Caribbean for a time during the first week of June, Accuweather forecasters say.
Russian court extends detention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to August
World News // 2 days ago
Russian court extends detention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to August
May 31 (UPI) -- A Russian court extended the pretrial detention of U.S. radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva on Friday, saying it will not appear before judges again until Aug. 5.
IDF leaves Jablia, over 100 Hamas fighters killed as 1,000 homes destroyed
World News // 2 days ago
IDF leaves Jablia, over 100 Hamas fighters killed as 1,000 homes destroyed
May 31 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces said Friday the military has pulled out of Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp after a 20-day operation. The IDF said more than 100 Hamas fighters were killed.
Lloyd Austin expresses U.S. 'concern' over China's Taiwan Straight activities
World News // 2 days ago
Lloyd Austin expresses U.S. 'concern' over China's Taiwan Straight activities
May 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III expressed "concern" to his Chinese counterpart about its activities in the Taiwan Strait after its recent actions in the region during a bilateral meeting Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models
Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton dies after prison attack
Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton dies after prison attack
'Doomsday plot' author Chad Daybell receives death penalty after murder conviction
'Doomsday plot' author Chad Daybell receives death penalty after murder conviction
Paraglider found dead after crashing in S.C. woods
Paraglider found dead after crashing in S.C. woods
Salem Media Group ceases distribution of Mules film, book about 2020 election
Salem Media Group ceases distribution of Mules film, book about 2020 election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement