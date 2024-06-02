Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium

June 2 (UPI) -- Gangs of illegal Israeli settlers rampaged across the West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday, allegedly attacking Palestinian athletes at a soccer stadium, hurling rocks at cars near Ramallah and setting fire to Palestinian land near the West Bank village of Duma.
Players and coaches were at the stadium in the At-Tur neighborhood when Israelis, under police protection, stormed the facilities, the Palestinian News Agency reported. Also known as Wafa, it is the official state-run news agency of the Palestinian National Authority.