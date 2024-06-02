Advertisement
June 2, 2024 / 5:02 PM

Israelis attack Palestinian athletes at East Jerusalem stadium

By Adam Schrader
Smoke rises following an airstrike on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on June 2, 2024. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE
Smoke rises following an airstrike on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on June 2, 2024. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE

June 2 (UPI) -- Gangs of illegal Israeli settlers rampaged across the West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday, allegedly attacking Palestinian athletes at a soccer stadium, hurling rocks at cars near Ramallah and setting fire to Palestinian land near the West Bank village of Duma.

Players and coaches were at the stadium in the At-Tur neighborhood when Israelis, under police protection, stormed the facilities, the Palestinian News Agency reported. Also known as Wafa, it is the official state-run news agency of the Palestinian National Authority.

Illegal Israeli settlers on Sunday also set fire to the lands of the village of Duma, south of Nablus, a day after illegal settlers set fire to a major market in Ramallah.

The fire was consuming olive fields and crops, said Suleiman Dawabsha, the head of the Duma Village Council. He said attempts to control the fire are still underway because crews were unable to access it facing obstruction by Israeli forces.

And in Ramallah, illegal Israeli settlers threw stones at cars driven by Palestinians near the Rawabi roundabout. Only one car was damaged.

Meanwhile, police could be seen manhandling orthodox Jews protesting against mandatory conscription into Israel's military.

Videos shared by Israeli Police on social media showed authorities forcefully grabbing and throwing protesters blocking a roadway.

"The road was opened to traffic in both directions," Israeli Police said in a statement. "Ten disorderly persons were arrested, among them a protester who attacked a policeman."

