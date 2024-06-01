Advertisement
World News
June 1, 2024 / 1:26 PM

As 35th Tiananmen Square anniversary approaches, victims' families plead for accountability

By Simon Druker
Protesters gather at a rally to mark the 35th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square near the Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 6 | Protesters gather at a rally to mark the 35th anniversary of the Chinese military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square near the Shinjuku station in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- With the anniversary looming, relatives of those killed in what is commonly referred to as the Tiananmen Square massacre in China have written a letter to Chinese leader Xi Jinping calling for accountability.

"We will never forget the lives that were lost to those brutal bullets or crushed by tanks on June 4, 35 years ago," reads the letter, authored by the group Tiananmen Mothers.

Advertisement

The group of bereaved relatives writes a similar letter annually, calling for official government accountability, as well as transparency surrounding the actual death toll and compensation families of the victims.

It also encourages others to write to Chinese officials, calling out human rights violations and campaigns for the "immediate and unconditional release of those still imprisoned in connection with the 1989 protests."

Related

Beginning on the evening of June 3, 1989, Chinese military troops and tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square to quell unrest after weeks of negotiations failed to end pro-democracy protests at the Beijing landmark.

With martial law declared, the military clashed with some 50,000 protestors through the following day, resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries. Figures related to the death toll vary from several hundred to several thousand.

Advertisement

China's ruling Communist Party took steps to control the flow of news out of Beijing and has scrubbed the incident from the official record. Discussing the massacre is forbidden in China and links to websites with information about it are blocked by the country's Great Firewall.

"Those who disappeared, whose relatives couldn't even find their bodies to wipe away the blood and bid them a final farewell," reads the letter by Tiananmen Mothers, which is specifically addressed to Xi.

"It is too cruel that this happened along a 10-kilometer stretch of Chang'an Boulevard in Beijing in peacetime."

Over the years, the group's letters have not gotten official replies.

This year's letter was published Friday.

Latest Headlines

South Africa's ruling party considering coalition after worst-ever election results
World News // 1 hour ago
South Africa's ruling party considering coalition after worst-ever election results
June 1 (UPI) -- South Africa's ruling party has lost its majority, putting President Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure to form a coalition government as the polls close in the country's election.
Benjamin Netanyhau says no 'permanent cease-fire' until Hamas destroyed
World News // 2 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyhau says no 'permanent cease-fire' until Hamas destroyed
June 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there would be no "permanent ceasefire" in Gaza until Hamas' military and governing capabilities were destroyed, contradicting proposal outlined by President Joe Biden.
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
World News // 20 hours ago
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
May 31 (UPI) -- Police in France arrested a teenager suspected of plotting an "Islamist-style" attack on a soccer stadium during the 2024 Paris Olympics, officials announced Friday.
Budding tropical disturbance to drench part of Caribbean
World News // 21 hours ago
Budding tropical disturbance to drench part of Caribbean
A brewing weather disturbance will produce an area of drenching rain and gusty thunderstorms over a portion of the Caribbean for a time during the first week of June, Accuweather forecasters say.
Russian court extends detention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to August
World News // 1 day ago
Russian court extends detention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to August
May 31 (UPI) -- A Russian court extended the pretrial detention of U.S. radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva on Friday, saying it will not appear before judges again until Aug. 5.
IDF leaves Jablia, over 100 Hamas fighters killed as 1,000 homes destroyed
World News // 1 day ago
IDF leaves Jablia, over 100 Hamas fighters killed as 1,000 homes destroyed
May 31 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces said Friday the military has pulled out of Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp after a 20-day operation. The IDF said more than 100 Hamas fighters were killed.
Lloyd Austin expresses U.S. 'concern' over China's Taiwan Straight activities
World News // 1 day ago
Lloyd Austin expresses U.S. 'concern' over China's Taiwan Straight activities
May 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III expressed "concern" to his Chinese counterpart about its activities in the Taiwan Strait after its recent actions in the region during a bilateral meeting Friday.
United States, Britain strike Houthi targets menacing Red Sea shipping
World News // 1 day ago
United States, Britain strike Houthi targets menacing Red Sea shipping
May 31 (UPI) -- American and British forces carried out "defensive" strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen and the Red Sea destroying eight drones, the first attacks against the Iran-backed rebels in three months.
Early election results show South Africa's ruling ANC set to lose control of parliament
World News // 2 days ago
Early election results show South Africa's ruling ANC set to lose control of parliament
May 30 (UPI) -- Early results Thursday from South Africa's general election show the ruling African National Congress on track to lose its parliamentary majority, ending three decades of post-apartheid political dominance.
Japan confirms $62 billion currency intervention to prop up weak yen
World News // 1 day ago
Japan confirms $62 billion currency intervention to prop up weak yen
May 31 (UPI) -- Japanese officials admitted on Friday that it pumped $62 billion in yen over the past month to slow its dramatic fall against the U.S. dollar, confirming the government's involvement in the market.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
Retired 4-star Navy admiral charged in bribery scheme with government contractor
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
After felony convictions, Trump's presidential campaign says it raised $34.8M
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
Launch countdown continues for Saturday's crewed test of Boeing Starliner
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
Chobani's billionaire founder buys San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement