French police foil 'Islamist-style' attack on Paris Olympics

French intelligence officials said they've foiled the first attempted terrorist attack on the Paris 2024 Olympics and the 50th terrorist plot since 2017. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Police in France arrested a teenager suspected of plotting an "Islamist-style" attack on a soccer stadium during the 2024 Paris Olympics, officials announced Friday. Authorities said the 18-year-old Chechan national planned to target the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in St. Etienne, where soccer matches are scheduled for the summer Olympics. Advertisement

The suspect was "inspired by the Islamist" ideology and wanted "to die and become a martyr," Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin said in a statement.

Darmanin thanked intelligence officials, "which once again demonstrate their full mobilization and their effectiveness in the fight against terrorism and the protection of our country."

He added this was the "the first foiled attack against the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games" and the 50th terrorist plot French intelligence has dismantled since 2017.

The unnamed suspect denied planning the attack while in police custody but admitted to participating "exchanges" and "conversations" on encrypted messaging apps with known Islamist groups.

Authorities said the suspect had been living in France since he arrived with his family in 2023. He was unknown to police and judicial authorities prior to his arrest.

Police arrested the suspect on May 22 in his home in St. Etienne. He was indicted May 26 on charges of associating with a criminal group with a view to preparing crimes against a person.

Advertisement

Several soccer matches are set to take place at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, including France against Canada and the United States versus Guinea.

Morocco is scheduled to compete against both Argentina and Ukraine in St. Etienne. Canada will face off against New Zealand. And Germany will take on Zambia.

France is on high alert after several Islamist attacks occurred in recent years.

Darmanin in April said an "anti-terrorist" perimeter would be set up around the Seine River one week before the opening ceremony. More than 10,000 athletes are expected to sail the river in front of a crowd of about 300,000 people in the first Olympic ceremony to be held outside of a stadium.

The government plans to deploy some 20,000 soldiers and over 40,000 police officers to provide security for the games, which run July 26 to Aug. 11.