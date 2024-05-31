Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, L, and his delegation meets with Chinese defense officials on Friday. Photo courtesy of Department of Defense X

May 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III expressed "concern" to his Chinese counterpart about its activities in the Taiwan Strait after its recent actions in the region, during a bilateral meeting on Friday. Austin sat down with China's Defense Minister Adm. Dong Jun on the sidelines of the Shangri-La security summit in Singapore, a continuation of high-level talks between the United States and Chinese officials during the Biden administration. Advertisement

"[Austin] expressed concern about recent provocative PLA activity around the Taiwan Strait, and he reiterated that the PRC should not use Taiwan's political transition -- part of a normal, routine democratic process -- as a pretext for coercive measures," said a readout of the meeting released by the Defense Department.

Austin said in the 75-minute meeting that the United States is firm on the need for "peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait.

"The secretary underscored that the United States remains committed to its longstanding One China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances."

Lai Ching-te, a strong supporter of Taiwan's democracy, was elected the island's president in January, sending a signal that he will continue its move to remain autonomous from mainland China.

The readout also said that Austin reaffirmed the United States' access to the South China Sea according to international law and China's support of Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The secretary made it clear that the United States will continue to fly, sail and operate -- safely and responsibly --- wherever international law allows," the readout said. "He underscored the importance of respect for high seas freedom of navigation guaranteed under international law, especially in the South China Sea."

Dong condemned the United States for a congratulatory message to Lai, calling on it to "correct its mistakes" it believes encourage Taiwan independence. He also criticized a U.S. deployment of a missile system during military drills with the Philippines, claiming it was a "threat to regional security," according to CNN.

Wu Qian, the Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said after the meeting that there were "positive effects" with the face-to-face and they gained greater understanding of issues such as Taiwan.