A view of a lava field covering a road following a volcano eruption, near Hagafell in the Reykjanes Peninsula, in southwestern Iceland, on March 17. New eruptions this month in the same area slowed on Thursday, officials said. File Photo by Anton Brink/EPA-EFE

"Since [Wednesday], activity on the eruptive fissure at the Sundhnukur crater row has decreased significantly," the Met Office said. "The activity in the eruption has remained similar during [Wednesday]night and [Thursday] morning and the volcanic tremor has been stable since [Wednesday] evening."

While volcanic activities have slowed, Iceland officials said they have run into another problem with residents and others stopping their vehicles to take pictures and video of the bubbling lava. So many have stopped where it is now disrupting traffic.

Vioir Reynisson, the director of the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, said in some incidents, stopped vehicles blocked emergency responders.

"It was something that had to be addressed a few times yesterday, asked people to move," Reynisson told the Iceland Monitor. "We are also always worried when we see people stopping on the Reykjanesbraut Road and leaving their cars to take pictures.

"But the Civil Protection has put great emphasis on not stopping on Reykjanesbraut Road to watch the volcano. When the traffic and speed is as it is, there can be a considerable risk. People forget themselves in the moment with a camera in front of them."