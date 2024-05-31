Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 31, 2024 / 9:37 AM

United States, Britain strike Houthi targets menacing Red Sea shipping

By Paul Godfrey
American and British forces carried out a series of "defensive" airstrikes against Houthi military assets in Yemen and the Red Sea destroying eight drones and targeting 13 other sites involved in attacking Red Sea shipping. The strikes were the first against the Iran-backed rebels after a pause of more than three months. File Photo via U.K. Ministry of Defense/UPI
American and British forces carried out a series of "defensive" airstrikes against Houthi military assets in Yemen and the Red Sea destroying eight drones and targeting 13 other sites involved in attacking Red Sea shipping. The strikes were the first against the Iran-backed rebels after a pause of more than three months. File Photo via U.K. Ministry of Defense/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- American and British forces carried out "defensive" strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen and the Red Sea destroying eight drones, the first attacks against the Iran-backed rebels after a pause of more than three months.

The strikes on Thursday afternoon were launched because it was determined the unmanned aerial vehicles and the other targets in Houthi-controlled areas and above the Red Sea "presented a threat to U.S. and coalition forces in the region," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels."

The attacks on the UAVs were conducted by U.S. forces with joint American-British strikes carried out against an additional 13 unspecified targets in "Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense," said CENTCOM.

Related

Britain's Ministry of Defense confirmed its warplanes participated in the operation to "degrade the Houthi's ability to persist with their attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden" which it said had killed seamen from Vietnam and the Philippines and damaged or sunk merchant ships.

Advertisement

Based on intelligence, Royal Air Force Typhoon jets used guided bombs to target buildings and command and control infrastructure at three locations in Hudaydah and Ghulayfiqah identified as being used in coordinating shipping attacks and threatening the multi-national Operation Prosperity naval protection force, the MoD said in a news release.

The attacks were the fifth round by American and British forces since the allies launched their first large-scale retaliatory strikes on Jan. 11, but the first since Feb. 24 when the United States and Britain targeted Houthi weapons and radar sites.

Thursday's airstrikes came two days after the Greek M/V Laax, an 82,000-ton bulk carrier, was struck by three Houthi missiles in the Red Sea. There were no injuries and the vessel continued on its journey to the Iranian port of Imam Khomeini.

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak said Friday that the airstrikes had been a last resort to prevent further following 'exhaustive diplomacy," vowing his government "will not hesitate to protect our security."

"The strikes were taken in self-defense in the face of an ongoing threat that the Houthis pose."

Sunak said the action sent the Houthis "a strong message" that attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea was "unacceptable".

Advertisement

The MoD stressed the lengths the two militaries went to avoid hurting civilians or inflicting collateral damage.

"As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimize any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure. Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks," said the ministry.

Latest Headlines

Austin expresses U.S. 'concern' over China's Taiwan straight activities in meeting
World News // 10 minutes ago
Austin expresses U.S. 'concern' over China's Taiwan straight activities in meeting
May 31 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III expressed "concern" to his Chinese counterpart about its activities in the Taiwan Strait after its recent actions in the region, during a bilateral meeting on Friday.
Early election results show South Africa's ruling ANC set to lose control of parliament
World News // 1 day ago
Early election results show South Africa's ruling ANC set to lose control of parliament
May 30 (UPI) -- Early results Thursday from South Africa's general election show the ruling African National Congress on track to lose its parliamentary majority, ending three decades of post-apartheid political dominance.
Japan confirms $62 billion currency intervention to prop up weak yen
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan confirms $62 billion currency intervention to prop up weak yen
May 31 (UPI) -- Japanese officials admitted on Friday that it pumped $62 billion in yen over the past month to slow its dramatic fall against the U.S. dollar, confirming the government's involvement in the market.
Iceland sees significant reduction in volcano activity
World News // 3 hours ago
Iceland sees significant reduction in volcano activity
May 31 (UPI) -- Iceland officials said on Thursday that volcanic activities in the southwestern part of the country were "significantly reduced," giving hope eruptions may be coming to an end.
Biden administration lifts ban on Ukraine firing U.S. weapons into Russia territory
World News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration lifts ban on Ukraine firing U.S. weapons into Russia territory
May 31 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has for the first time authorized Ukraine's military to use American-supplied weapons for limited strikes against military targets on Russian territory that oppose an imminent threat.
Kim Jong Un oversees missile launch in 'power demonstration' to South Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees missile launch in 'power demonstration' to South Korea
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea -- May 31 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a firing drill of 600mm super-large multiple rocket launchers as a warning and rehearsal for a preemptive strike against South Korea, state-run media reported Friday,
Slovenian gov't calls on parliament to recognize Palestinian statehood
World News // 11 hours ago
Slovenian gov't calls on parliament to recognize Palestinian statehood
May 30 (UPI) -- The government of Slovenia accepted a proposal to recognize the State of Palestine on Thursday, positioning it to become the latest European nation to take the mostly symbolic gesture amid Israel's war in Gaza.
As war in Gaza continues, hostage families lead this year's Jerusalem Pride Parade
World News // 19 hours ago
As war in Gaza continues, hostage families lead this year's Jerusalem Pride Parade
May 30 (UPI) -- Despite the ongoing war in Gaza, some 10,000 people marched in the Jerusalem Pride Parade on Thursday, with hostage families leading the demonstration.
President Joe Biden will mark D-Day's 80th anniversary in France
World News // 20 hours ago
President Joe Biden will mark D-Day's 80th anniversary in France
May 30 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday President Joe Biden will visit France for the first time as president to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day June 6.
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
World News // 1 day ago
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
May 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Iceland warned that gas pollution could take place in the nation's capital Thursday amid the latest volcanic eruption.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
'I'm a very innocent man,' Trump declares after being found guilty on all counts in hush-money trial
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
Jury's voice the only one that matters, DA says following Trump guilty verdict
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
NASA to stream coverage ahead of planned Boeing Starliner launch
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
Prosecutors charge actor with attempted murder, seek extradition
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
3 killed, including police officer, in Minneapolis shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement