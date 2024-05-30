Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 30, 2024 / 3:19 PM

As war in Gaza continues, hostage families lead this year's Jerusalem Pride Parade

By Ehren Wynder
People take part in the "Born To Be Free" Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance Parade amid the war with Hamas, calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza on Thursday. The solemn parade, led by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and the Jerusalem Open House for LGBTQ Israeli Jews and Arabs, demands the release of the 121 hostages held for 237 days by Hamas. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
People take part in the "Born To Be Free" Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance Parade amid the war with Hamas, calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza on Thursday. The solemn parade, led by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and the Jerusalem Open House for LGBTQ Israeli Jews and Arabs, demands the release of the 121 hostages held for 237 days by Hamas. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Despite the ongoing war in Gaza, some 10,000 people marched in the Jerusalem Pride Parade on Thursday, with hostage families leading the demonstration.

The march, which has been held in Jerusalem since 2002, ran under the banner "Born To Be Free" and was dedicated to calling for the release of hostages still being held by Hamas, as well as equal rights for Israel's LGBTQ population.

Advertisement

One group marched in memory of Maj. Sagi Golan, who was killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 in Kibbutz Be'eri.

Golan had been set to marry his fiancé, Omer Ohana, just 13 days after the attack.

Related

"There are those who are threatened by all this, but I want to tell you -- I have no goal to win you over," Ohana said at the rally. "The fact that we will be equal, does not mean that something in your rights will be harmed. The days when we fought within ourselves must end. We live in a reality where there is enough war out there. Among us, we need to be together."

Ohana initially was not recognized as a "bereaved family member" until Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amended the policy to formally include same-sex couples in laws pertaining to family of fallen IDF soldiers.

Advertisement

Ayala Metzger, the daughter-in-law of hostage Yoram Metzger, also spoke at the event, calling on Israeli officials to "stop this stupidity and bring everyone back home, as fast as possible."

"Go out on the streets, bring more people with you, everyone that wants to live in an equal state needs to understand that we are in a war for its [the country's] face, and that we need each and every one of you," she said.

Other speakers included Sheila Weinberg, the first transgender elected official in Israeli history, Nadav Rudaeff, son of hostage Lior Rudaeff, and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

This year's march was smaller than usual, partly due to the dour mood in the city as the Hamas war nears on eight full months of fighting.

"This is not a normal year, and out of the despair and pain, a key thing became clear -- the cure for pain, sadness, and loss -- is the community," said Nilly Maderer, CEO of the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance.

The was caused organizers to cancel parades in Tel Aviv and Haifa. The Beersheba parade will alternatively be held as a rally for "pride and hope."

Far-right counter protesters organized in Bloomfield Garden across from where the march started.

Advertisement

Lehava, a right-wing, anti-LGBTQ organization, published a video in an attempt to rally counter-protesters.

"We're all united in the war, this is not the time for an abomination parade in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not Sodom, all are invited to protest against the attempt to destroy the city's dignity," the organization said.

Israelis march in Jerusalem pride parade

People take part in the Born To Be Free, Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance Parade in Jerusalem on May 30, 2024. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden will mark D-Day's 80th anniversary in France
World News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden will mark D-Day's 80th anniversary in France
May 30 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday President Joe Biden will visit France for the first time as president to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day June 6.
Early election results show South Africa's ruling ANC set to lose control of parliament
World News // 6 hours ago
Early election results show South Africa's ruling ANC set to lose control of parliament
May 30 (UPI) -- Early results Thursday from South Africa's general election show the ruling African National Congress on track to lose its parliamentary majority, ending three decades of post-apartheid political dominance.
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
World News // 8 hours ago
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
May 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Iceland warned that gas pollution could take place in the nation's capital Thursday amid the latest volcanic eruption.
NATO-Indo-Pacific relations 'matter today more than ever,' Stoltenberg says at peace forum
World News // 9 hours ago
NATO-Indo-Pacific relations 'matter today more than ever,' Stoltenberg says at peace forum
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 30 (UPI) -- The ties between NATO and the Indo-Pacific region "matter today more than ever," Jens Stoltenberg, head of the 32-nation defensive military alliance, said Thursday during the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum.
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
World News // 9 hours ago
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
May 30 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said its forces have captured Gaza's so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone that runs along the southern Gaza-Egypt border that it says operated as a "lifeline" for Hamas.
Minimalist photographer Marcin Ryczek displays work of peace, harmony at Jeju peace forum
World News // 10 hours ago
Minimalist photographer Marcin Ryczek displays work of peace, harmony at Jeju peace forum
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 30 (UPI) -- Award-winning Polish photographer Marcin Ryczek displays photographs that resonate with current moment of conflict and war at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.
Hong Kong convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in largest national security case
World News // 11 hours ago
Hong Kong convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in largest national security case
May 30 (UPI) -- Fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators were convicted Thursday of conspiring to subvert the state under a controversial national security law over holding primary elections.
North Korea launches flurry of ballistic missiles into East Sea
World News // 17 hours ago
North Korea launches flurry of ballistic missiles into East Sea
May 29 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea early Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, one day after floating hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure across the border.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledges U.S. support in trip to Moldova
World News // 22 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledges U.S. support in trip to Moldova
May 29 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States pledged a combined $135 million in aid for Moldova to build energy independence from Russia and increase cybersecurity.
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
World News // 23 hours ago
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
May 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified person died after becoming trapped inside a jet engine of a KLM flight Wednesday afternoon at the Amsterdam Airport Shiphol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
Alleged 'Nigerian scammer' comes forward in Graceland scandal
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
U.S., allies arrest Chinese national behind global 911 S5 botnet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement