Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 30, 2024 / 7:17 AM

Israeli forces capture 'arms smuggling' corridor along Gaza-Egypt border

By Paul Godfrey
The Israeli military said that its armored forces had gained control of Gaza's so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a strategically key buffer zone that runs along the eight-mile border between southern Gaza and Egypt that it says served as a Hamas "lifeline. File Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
The Israeli military said that its armored forces had gained control of Gaza's so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a strategically key buffer zone that runs along the eight-mile border between southern Gaza and Egypt that it says served as a Hamas "lifeline. File Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said its forces have gained control of Gaza's so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a buffer zone that runs along the eight-mile border between southern Gaza and Egypt that it says served as a Hamas "lifeline."

The operation by the Israel Defense Forces' 162nd armored division as part of its ongoing offensive in Rafah captured 20 tunnels used by Hamas to smuggle weapons into Gaza and dozens of launch pits with loaded rocket launchers used to bombard Israeli territory, IDF Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said at a Wednesday night news briefing.

Advertisement

"Hamas exploited the Philadelphi Corridor, using it to build this infrastructure just dozens of meters from the border with Egypt so that we would not strike them. This infrastructure was located between 10 and 40 meters from the border, specifically so that Israel would not strike near the fence with Egypt.

"I remind you that in recent weeks, Hamas has fired about 70 rockets and mortars from the Rafah area."

Related

Capturing the corridor means Israel now controls all of Gaza's land borders.

Hagari refused to confirm an off-the-record comment by one of his colleagues stating that the tunnels straddled the border with Egypt.

Advertisement

"I can't say now that all of these tunnels cross into Egypt," he said, explaining that troops were "investigating and neutralizing" the tunnels as they went along and that the intelligence would be shared with Egypt.

Egyptian media quoted sources rejecting the cross-border tunnel claims and accusing Israel of attempting to legitimize its military operation in Rafah and drag out the conflict for domestic "political purposes."

"These lies reflect the magnitude of the crisis facing the Israeli government," the official said.

"Israel continues its attempts to export lies about on-the-ground conditions for its forces in Rafah in order to obscure its military failure and to find an escape for its political crisis."

Egypt has previously said the smuggling of weapons into Gaza was impossible because it had destroyed tunnels connecting to its territory.

The tunnels row erupted as Israel named four soldiers killed in combat operations over the past two nights in the Dahaniya district of Rafah and northern Gaza as Staff Sgt. Amir Galilov; Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or; Staff. Sgt. Ido Appel; and Staff Sgt. Yedidya Azugi.

The Israeli government said 293 military personnel have been killed and 1,831 wounded since it launched its ground operations in Gaza on Oct. 27.

Advertisement

The latest update from Gaza's Health Ministry reports at least 75 people were killed and 284 injured due to Israeli military action in the 24 hour period to noon Wednesday, bringing the total number killed since Oct. 7 to 36,171 and 81,420 injured.

Latest Headlines

Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
World News // 57 minutes ago
Iceland volcano: Gas pollution possible in capital, lava flows over roads
May 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Iceland warned that gas pollution could take place in the nation's capital Thursday amid the latest volcanic eruption.
NATO-Indo-Pacific relations 'matter today more than ever,' Stoltenberg says at peace forum
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO-Indo-Pacific relations 'matter today more than ever,' Stoltenberg says at peace forum
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 30 (UPI) -- The ties between NATO and the Indo-Pacific region "matter today more than ever," Jens Stoltenberg, head of the 32-nation defensive military alliance, said Thursday during the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum.
Minimalist photographer Marcin Ryczek displays work of peace, harmony at Jeju peace forum
World News // 2 hours ago
Minimalist photographer Marcin Ryczek displays work of peace, harmony at Jeju peace forum
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 30 (UPI) -- Award-winning Polish photographer Marcin Ryczek displays photographs that resonate with current moment of conflict and war at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.
Hong Kong convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in largest national security case
World News // 3 hours ago
Hong Kong convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in largest national security case
May 30 (UPI) -- Fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators were convicted Thursday of conspiring to subvert the state under a controversial national security law over holding primary elections.
North Korea launches flurry of ballistic missiles into East Sea
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea launches flurry of ballistic missiles into East Sea
May 29 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea early Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, one day after floating hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure across the border.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledges U.S. support in trip to Moldova
World News // 14 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledges U.S. support in trip to Moldova
May 29 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States pledged a combined $135 million in aid for Moldova to build energy independence from Russia and increase cybersecurity.
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
World News // 16 hours ago
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
May 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified person died after becoming trapped inside a jet engine of a KLM flight Wednesday afternoon at the Amsterdam Airport Shiphol.
Evacuations 'going well' as volcanic eruption underway in Iceland
World News // 21 hours ago
Evacuations 'going well' as volcanic eruption underway in Iceland
May 29 (UPI) -- Evacuations in southwestern Iceland have been underway as a volcano began erupting Wednesday in the island nation.
New giant pandas to arrive at Smithsonian's National Zoo by the end of the year
World News // 21 hours ago
New giant pandas to arrive at Smithsonian's National Zoo by the end of the year
May 29 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. said Wednesday a new pair of giant Pandas are expected to arrive by the end of the year.
Britain's Royal Mail accepts takeover bid from Czech billionaire
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain's Royal Mail accepts takeover bid from Czech billionaire
May 29 (UPI) -- A Czech billionaire has proposed purchasing the 500-year-old Royal Mail in Britain for roughly $6.73 billion with a promise to protect is more than 150,000 workers and maintain the historical relevancy of the institution
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Global Entry app expands to more airports
Global Entry app expands to more airports
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, ex-State Dept. official says
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, ex-State Dept. official says
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Houston police kill alligator found eating human remains
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement