President Joe Biden will mark D-Day's 80th anniversary in France

May 30 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday President Joe Biden will visit France for the first time as president to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. He will greet veterans and family members of veterans as he honors those who landed at Normandy's Omaha and Utah beaches to liberate France and Europe from Nazi occupation on June 6, the date in 1944 when Allied troops invaded. Advertisement

"On June 7, the president will deliver remarks at Pointe du Hoc, France, about the importance of defending freedom and democracy," the White House statement said. "Then in Paris on June 8, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Mrs. Brigitte Macron with host President Biden and Dr. [Jill] Biden for a state visit."

The White House said the state visit will reflect the enduring alliance between the United States and France founded on shared democratic values, as well as economic ties, and defense and security cooperation.

While in France, Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will have a chance to consult on a range of global challenges and bilateral issues, according to the White House.

Biden's visit to France precedes the upcoming summit of G-7 nation leaders and a NATO leaders meeting.

An Elysée statement said Presidents Macron and Biden will discuss long-term Ukraine aid.

"Our close coordination on international crises will serve to prepare the next international events, including June's G7 summit in Bari and the NATO summit in Washington in July," the statement said.

King Charles III also will visit France for ceremonies marking D-Day.

The White House said, "73,000 brave Americans landed at Utah and Omaha beaches in Normandy on June 6, 1944, and the president will greet American veterans and their family members while in France to honor their sacrifice."