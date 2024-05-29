Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 29, 2024 / 7:57 AM

To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, says Robert Gallucci

By Darryl Coote
A man pays his respects during the 76th anniversary of the Jeju 4.3 memorial ceremony at the Jeju 4.3 Peace Park in Jeju City, South Korea, on April 3, 2024. A moment aimed at securing an apology from the United States over its involvement in the massacre was discussed Wednesday during the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity. Photo by Darryl Coote/UPI
1 of 4 | A man pays his respects during the 76th anniversary of the Jeju 4.3 memorial ceremony at the Jeju 4.3 Peace Park in Jeju City, South Korea, on April 3, 2024. A moment aimed at securing an apology from the United States over its involvement in the massacre was discussed Wednesday during the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity. Photo by Darryl Coote/UPI

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 29 (UPI) -- If South Korea is to achieve an apology from the U.S. government for an early Cold War-era atrocity committed under Washington's watch, it needs to launch an extensive campaign, according to a former high-ranking U.S. State Department official who said he will aid in the effort.

Though there is no proof of direct U.S. involvement in a massacre of upwards of 30,000 people on South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju between 1947 and 1956, advocates and academics say the United States is culpable as it was aware of the killings by the newly founded South Korean government and that it even encouraged them in an effort to snuff out a communist uprising.

Advertisement

Over the last few years, there has been a growing movement on Jeju Island, located about 60 miles south of the South Korean mainland, to have the U.S. government apologize for its responsibility for the Jeju Massacre, known in Korean as Jeju 4.3, or April 3, the day of the communist revolt in 1948.

Advertisement

Speaking during a session Wednesday dedicated to the massacre on the island at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, which runs through Friday and the International Convention Center Jeju, Robert Gallucci, a former U.S. ambassador-at-large and special envoy for the U.S. Department of State, said to achieve the apology, Jeju not only needs but deserves a multi-pronged campaign that includes a U.S.-based professional public relations firm to lobby Washington for them.

Related

"If this is to be done, it is my view that it really requires a campaign, a strategy. It requires the American embassy here to be fully onboard. It requires your embassy in Washington to be fully onboard. It requires for this to become an issue in the American press," he said.

"It requires it be brought to the right places in the Department of State, the White House and the U.S. Congress. It requires that any doubters about U.S. responsibility be addressed."

For decades, the history of the Jeju Massacre was buried by a succession of dictator governments in South Korea, and only following years of activism and the democratization of the country did Seoul apologize to the Island for the state violence in 2003.

A government-led truth and reconciliation movement birthed from the activism has achieved many victories in recent years, including the retrials of those wrongly convicted during the massacre and compensation, with the U.S. apology now seen as a next step in the process.

Advertisement

Heo Ho Joon, a senior reporter with The Hankyoreh and author of American Involvement in the Jeju April 3 Incident, said during the session that one of the unfinished tasks is to clarify the United States' role in the massacre.

He said Washington has never made a direct reference to or acknowledgment of its involvement in the massacre, suggesting its silence on the issue represents a fissure in the otherwise solid U.S.-South Korean relationship.

"The United States must confront its past in Jeju Island and through this, we must work together to build a better future," he said.

"If South Korea and the United States bravely confront Jeju's past, this will create a resonance for the world, and the trust between the two countries will grow deeper and stronger."

The relationship between South Korea and the United States has been strengthened in recent years, especially militarily under growing tensions with North Korea.

Gallucci, a distinguished professor at Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service, said if the massacre was "in the air" then South Korea could address the issue with the United States when national security issues arise.

He said it would be an "enormously appropriate opportunity to address it" and if he were working for that hypothetical consulting firm "I'd say, you wouldn't let an opportunity like that go by without saying -- not only let's mention April 3, let's resolve that issue."

Advertisement

He also suggested that a segment of the U.S. public may be open to an apology for not preventing the massacre, pointing to ongoing efforts in the United States in recent years to remove statues of slaveholders, even if they were founding fathers, and to rename schools christened after Confederate soldiers.

He said the United States was slowly and unevenly trying to take responsibility for its past.

"We've come to the point, I think, where a lot of people are not satisfied with looking away," he said. "And all I would say to you is that I would like to be apart of the effort to make sure Americans don't look away from April 3."

Latest Headlines

South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
World News // 29 minutes ago
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
May 29 (UPI) -- Voting got underway in South Africa on Wednesday in a general election that is being seen as a watershed moment that could see the African National Congress lose its majority for the first time since coming to power.
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
World News // 15 hours ago
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
May 28 (UPI) -- Tyler Wenrich of Richmond, Va., was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and was sentenced to time served and released for bringing ammunition to the Turks and Caicos Islands in April.
Israel presses ground attack in central Rafah
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel presses ground attack in central Rafah
May 28 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks penetrated the center of Rafah Tuesday as Israel Defense Forces continue their drive to root out remaining Hamas battalions in the southern Gaza Strip.
Georgian MPs override presidential veto of 'foreign agents' law
World News // 22 hours ago
Georgian MPs override presidential veto of 'foreign agents' law
May 28 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Georgian lawmakers overrode a presidential veto of a controversial law forcing Western-backed NGOs and media to register as foreign agents.
Vatican apologizes for Pope Francis' use of homophobic slur
World News // 20 hours ago
Vatican apologizes for Pope Francis' use of homophobic slur
May 28 (UPI) -- The Vatican on Tuesday issued an apology on behalf of the Pope following reports that he used a homophobic slur during a meeting with Italian bishops.
Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognize Palestine statehood
World News // 1 day ago
Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognize Palestine statehood
May 28 (UPI) -- The governments of Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized Palestine as a state, angering Israel.
Ukraine signs $1B military assistance deal with Belgium
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine signs $1B military assistance deal with Belgium
May 28 (UPI) -- Belgium inked a 10-year bilateral defense deal Tuesday to provide Ukraine $1 billion in military assistance in 2024 and 30 U.S.-made F-16 fighter aircraft.
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
SEOUL, May 28 (UPI) -- North Korea angrily responded to a trilateral summit by South Korea, Japan and China, calling it a "grave political provocation" in a message that Seoul speculated Tuesday is directed toward Beijing.
Israel's airstrikes on Rafah's displacement camp condemned; toll climbs to 45
World News // 1 day ago
Israel's airstrikes on Rafah's displacement camp condemned; toll climbs to 45
May 27 (UPI) -- IDF investigating reports a strike and a fire that spread into a camp for displaced Palestinians.
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that its latest attempt to launch a new rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite ended in failure due to a midair explosion during the flight of its first-stage rocket this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement