New giant pandas to arrive at Smithsonian's National Zoo by the end of the year

May 29 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington said Wednesday a new pair of giant pandas are expected to arrive by the end of the year. "We're thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendent of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.," NZCBI's Brandie Smith said in a statement. Advertisement

She said it's a historic moment of collaboration with Chinese colleagues, in a partnership that has grown the panda population.

"Through this partnership, we have grown the panda population, advanced our shared understanding of how to care for this beloved bear and learned what's needed to protect wild pandas and preserve native habitat," Smith added.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden took part in a video announcement posted Wednesday on NZCBI's social media channels about the pandas with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and Smith.

The pandas are two years old.

Bao Li, meaning "treasure" and "energetic" in Mandarin Chinese, was born Aug. 4, 2021, at China's Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan.

Qing Bao, whose name means "green" and "treasure," was born Sept. 12, 2021, at the same facility.

The pandas will be in quarantine for a minimum of 30 days after arriving in the United States. Fed Ex will transport them.

"We look forward to once again calling the FedEx Panda Express into service and using our logistical expertise to safely move Qing Bao and Bao Li to Washington, D.C.," said Fed Ex CEO Richard W. Smith in a statement.

The Chinese and the U.S. have signed a new cooperative research and breeding agreement fort pandas effective through April 2034.

China will own the pandas as well as any offspring. Cubs born at NZCBI will move to China by age 4. The agreement outlines cooperative research projects between China and the NZCBI.

The San Diego Zoo is also expecting two giant pandas by the end of the summer. The pandas have long been used in U.S.-China diplomacy.

During a summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese Presidtent Xi Jinping in San Francisco, Xi alluded to the pandas' popularity in America.

The San Diego Zoo signed an agreement in February with China's Wildlife Conservation Association to get the pandas.

The last giant pandas to be housed at the Smithsonian National Zoo departed for China in November 2023.

Tian Tian and MeiXiang were 26 and 25 years old. Pandas have been part of the zoo for five decades, with the first pair arriving n 1972 following President Richard Nixon's visit to China.