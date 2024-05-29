Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 29, 2024 / 6:17 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledges U.S. support in trip to Moldova

By Ehren Wynder
Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova to re-emphasize U.S. support for the country against Russian interference ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Prague. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Moldova to re-emphasize U.S. support for the country against Russian interference ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Prague. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States pledged a combined $135 million in aid for Moldova to build energy independence from Russia and increase cybersecurity.

Blinken announced the new round of funding during a joint press briefing with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the country's capital of Chisinau.

Advertisement

The secretary visited Moldova to reaffirm American support for the country amid fear of the impact of Russian aggression on other countries in the region.

"The Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid have exacerbated Moldova's own energy challenges, raising electricity prices, hurting business and harming consumers," Blinken said. "The partnership that we have to reduce Moldova's dependence on Russian energy, to enhance connectivity with Europe, to increase the use of renewables, all of that is moving forward."

Related

The United States will contribute $85 million -- part of a $300 million United States Agency for International Development effort -- to enhance Moldovan energy infrastructure, such as battery storage and high-voltage transmission lines, Blinken said.

Sandu said Moldova has taken steps to move away from total dependence on Russian energy and will purchase natural gas from several sources, including the United States.

Advertisement

"In this way, we have more accessible and better options," Sandu said, noting the country also continues to invest in renewable energy sources.

Moldova also has been able to modernize its agricultural infrastructure thanks to USAID funding, Sandu said.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean also praised USAID contributions to the country's economic development outside of the energy sector, such as in winemaking, information technology and tourism.

"Everywhere we look, we will see a considerable contribution provided by programs implemented through USAID," Recean said.

Blinken on Wednesday also said the Biden administration will work with Congress to grant another $50 million to bolster Moldovan cybersecurity infrastructure and push back against Russian disinformation.

Moldova, which is in the running to join the European Union, has repeatedly accused Russia of orchestrating disinformation campaigns and meddling in elections, which Russia has denied.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion into Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided more than $774 million in aid to Moldova, including efforts to combat "destabilizing actions" from Russia, Blinken said.

Blinken also thanked Sandu and Moldova for sheltering over one million Ukrainian refugees since the war began and offering them jobs, health care and education.

Advertisement

"Truly, a small country with a big heart," Blinken said.

Blinken this week is scheduled to also travel to Prague for a NATO foreign ministers meeting and to meet with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
World News // 2 hours ago
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
May 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified person died after becoming trapped inside a jet engine of a KLM flight Wednesday afternoon at the Amsterdam Airport Shiphol.
Evacuations 'going well' as volcanic eruption underway in Iceland
World News // 7 hours ago
Evacuations 'going well' as volcanic eruption underway in Iceland
May 29 (UPI) -- Evacuations in southwestern Iceland have been underway as a volcano began erupting Wednesday in the island nation.
New giant pandas to arrive at Smithsonian's National Zoo by the end of the year
World News // 7 hours ago
New giant pandas to arrive at Smithsonian's National Zoo by the end of the year
May 29 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. said Wednesday a new pair of giant Pandas are expected to arrive by the end of the year.
Britain's Royal Mail accepts takeover bid from Czech billionaire
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain's Royal Mail accepts takeover bid from Czech billionaire
May 29 (UPI) -- A Czech billionaire has proposed purchasing the 500-year-old Royal Mail in Britain for roughly $6.73 billion with a promise to protect is more than 150,000 workers and maintain the historical relevancy of the institution
South Korea investigating radiation exposure at Samsung plant
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea investigating radiation exposure at Samsung plant
May 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said Wednesday it is investigating a radiation exposure incident at the Samsung Electronics plant in Giheung.
Authorities raid European Parliament offices over Russian interference
World News // 9 hours ago
Authorities raid European Parliament offices over Russian interference
May 29 (UPI) -- Officials said that authorities carried out raids in France and Belgium in a wide-ranging probe of Russian interference in the European Parliament on Wednesday.
Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
World News // 9 hours ago
Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
May 29 (UPI) -- The preliminary investigation into severe turbulence aboard a Singapore Airlines flight in which a Briton died and 71 passengers and crew were injured has found the aircraft plunged 178 feet in four seconds.
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- North Korea has launched hundreds of balloons carrying trash and excrement across the border into South Korea, Seoul's military said Wednesday, in apparent retaliation for activists floating propaganda leaflets.
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
World News // 11 hours ago
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 29 (UPI) -- If South Korea is to achieve an apology from the United States for an early Cold War-era atrocity, it needs to launch an extensive campaign, a former high-ranking U.S. State Department official.
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
World News // 11 hours ago
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
May 29 (UPI) -- Voting got underway in South Africa on Wednesday in a general election that is being seen as a watershed moment that could see the African National Congress lose its majority for the first time since coming to power.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Harvard says it will refrain from statements on public policy issues
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement