South Korea investigating radiation exposure at Samsung plant

South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said Wednesday it is investigating radiation exposure of two workers at Samsung's chip plant in Giheung near Seoul. The workers suffered X-ray exposure as they worked on the chip production line. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said Wednesday it is investigating a radiation exposure incident at the Samsung Electronics plant in Giheung. Authorities said use of a machine at the plant was suspended after two people exposed to radiation were hospitalized. Advertisement

"The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission is conducting an on-site investigation at the Giheung plant of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the company where the accident occurred, and has suspended use of the equipment in question. The specific cause is planned to be confirmed through the investigation process," the commission said in a statement.

Blood tests done at the Korea Institute of Atomic Energy Medicine in Seoul showed the two people exposed to radiation had "abnormal symptoms (erythema, edema, etc.) due to local radiation exposure on their fingers."

But general blood tests show normal results so further tests, including chromosome abnormality tests, are planned.

Samsung said in a text message response to reporter inquiries that two workers on the chip production line at the plant had X-ray exposure to their hands Monday, Yonhap reported.

Samsung became aware of the accident Tuesday, immediately reported it to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Advertisement

In a statement, a Samsung spokesperson said the workers have had follow-up tests and "Samsung is wholeheartedly supporting their treatment and recovery."

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission's investigation includes interviews with workers at the plant, reproduction experiments and computer simulation results.

If safety law violations are found in the investigation, the commission said it will take further administrative measures.