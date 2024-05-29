Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 29, 2024 / 11:19 AM

Britain's Royal Mail accepts takeover bid from Czech billionaire

By Clyde Hughes
The owner of Britain's Royal Mail on Wednesday agreed to accept a takeover bid by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
The owner of Britain's Royal Mail on Wednesday agreed to accept a takeover bid by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail on Wednesday agreed to an offer by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's nearly $5 billion bid to purchase the 500-year-old mail service.

The proposal by Kretinsky's EP Group was approved by the postal service's board on Wednesday which included a promise to protect its more than 150,000 workers and maintain the historical relevancy of the institution by assuming the company's debt, retaining the name, brand and its British headquarters along with employee benefits and pensions.

Advertisement

Britain's Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch could still block the deal or call for an investigation under the National Securities and Investment Act. Shareholders of the postal service's parent company International Distribution Services must also approve the deal.

"I know that owning this business will come with enormous responsibility, not just to the employees but to the citizens who rely on its services every day," Kretinsky said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

Related

"This scale of the commitment we are offering to the company and the U.K. government reflects how seriously we take this responsibility to the benefit of IDS's employees, union representatives and all other stakeholders."

Advertisement

The proposed deal also commits the EP Group to hold on to the Royal Mail for at least three years.

Dave Ward, the general secretary of the Royal Mail's union, said he was not satisfied with what he had heard from Kretinsky and his proposal.

"We want more extensive assurances about UK postal services," Ward told BBC Radio. "We're looking for pension guarantees. We'll be looking for a stake for the employees in the future ownership model of the business.

"I think it's about testing Mr. Kretensky as to whether he's got any plans for investing in the workforce, for investing in growth strategies for the company, or whether his intentions are to purely to asset strip the company."

Latest Headlines

South Korea investigating radiation exposure at Samsung plant
World News // 45 minutes ago
South Korea investigating radiation exposure at Samsung plant
May 29 (UPI) -- South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said Wednesday it is investigating a radiation exposure incident at the Samsung Electronics plant in Giheung.
Authorities raid European Parliament offices over Russian interference
World News // 1 hour ago
Authorities raid European Parliament offices over Russian interference
May 29 (UPI) -- Officials said that authorities carried out raids in France and Belgium in a wide-ranging probe of Russian interference in the European Parliament on Wednesday.
Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
World News // 1 hour ago
Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
May 29 (UPI) -- The preliminary investigation into severe turbulence aboard a Singapore Airlines flight in which a Briton died and 71 passengers and crew were injured has found the aircraft plunged 178 feet in four seconds.
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- North Korea has launched hundreds of balloons carrying trash and excrement across the border into South Korea, Seoul's military said Wednesday, in apparent retaliation for activists floating propaganda leaflets.
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
World News // 3 hours ago
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 29 (UPI) -- If South Korea is to achieve an apology from the United States for an early Cold War-era atrocity, it needs to launch an extensive campaign, a former high-ranking U.S. State Department official.
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
World News // 3 hours ago
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
May 29 (UPI) -- Voting got underway in South Africa on Wednesday in a general election that is being seen as a watershed moment that could see the African National Congress lose its majority for the first time since coming to power.
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
World News // 18 hours ago
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
May 28 (UPI) -- Tyler Wenrich of Richmond, Va., was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and was sentenced to time served and released for bringing ammunition to the Turks and Caicos Islands in April.
Israel presses ground attack in central Rafah
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel presses ground attack in central Rafah
May 28 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks penetrated the center of Rafah Tuesday as Israel Defense Forces continue their drive to root out remaining Hamas battalions in the southern Gaza Strip.
Georgian MPs override presidential veto of 'foreign agents' law
World News // 1 day ago
Georgian MPs override presidential veto of 'foreign agents' law
May 28 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Georgian lawmakers overrode a presidential veto of a controversial law forcing Western-backed NGOs and media to register as foreign agents.
Vatican apologizes for Pope Francis' use of homophobic slur
World News // 22 hours ago
Vatican apologizes for Pope Francis' use of homophobic slur
May 28 (UPI) -- The Vatican on Tuesday issued an apology on behalf of the Pope following reports that he used a homophobic slur during a meeting with Italian bishops.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement