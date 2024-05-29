Britain's Royal Mail accepts takeover bid from Czech billionaire

May 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail on Wednesday agreed to an offer by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's nearly $5 billion bid to purchase the 500-year-old mail service.
The proposal by Kretinsky's EP Group was approved by the postal service's board on Wednesday which included a promise to protect its more than 150,000 workers and maintain the historical relevancy of the institution by assuming the company's debt, retaining the name, brand and its British headquarters along with employee benefits and pensions.