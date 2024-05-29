Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 29, 2024 / 9:45 AM

Authorities raid European Parliament offices over Russian interference

By Clyde Hughes
Belgian authorities on Wednesday raided European Parliament offices as part of an investigation into Russian interference. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE
Belgian authorities on Wednesday raided European Parliament offices as part of an investigation into Russian interference. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Officials said that authorities carried out raids in France and Belgium in a wide-ranging probe of Russian interference in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Belgian prosecutors said the raids took place at Parliament offices in Strasbourg, France, and Brussels and in private homes as part of the investigation into the so-called "Russiagate" scandal in which members of European Parliament were allegedly paid to promote Russian propaganda.

Advertisement

"There are indications that the European Parliament employee concerned played a significant role in this," Belgian law enforcement said.

The investigation centers around a person who had worked for the far-right Alternative for Germany party and conservative Dutch Parliament member Marcel de Graaff.

Related

De Graaf said on X his parliamentary staffer Guillaume Pradoura is the target of the investigation but said prosecutors were not looking at him.

"I have no involvement whatsoever in any so-called Russia disinformation operation," De Graff said, according to Euronews. "I have my own political beliefs and proclaim them. That is my job as MEP."

Belgian prosecutors said their suspect took part in a Russian propaganda operation involving "passive corruption."

"When and if requested to, the European Parliament fully cooperates with law enforcement and judicial authorities to assist the court of justice and will continue to do so," a representative from the European Parliament press service said. "It is in this context that access to an office was provided."

Advertisement

The investigation is part of an ongoing review of the Dutch news organization Voice of Europe, charged with reporting Russian propaganda. The European Union has already sanctioned the news organization.

An aide for Alternative for Germany MEP Maximilian Krah on accusations of being a spy for China.

Latest Headlines

Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
World News // 13 minutes ago
Probe finds Singapore Airlines plane fell 178 feet in 5 seconds leaving passengers 'airborne'
May 29 (UPI) -- The preliminary investigation into severe turbulence aboard a Singapore Airlines flight in which a Briton died and 71 passengers and crew were injured has found the aircraft plunged 178 feet in four seconds.
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
World News // 23 minutes ago
North Korea floats trash and manure-filled balloons into South Korea
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- North Korea has launched hundreds of balloons carrying trash and excrement across the border into South Korea, Seoul's military said Wednesday, in apparent retaliation for activists floating propaganda leaflets.
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
World News // 1 hour ago
To secure U.S. massacre apology, South Korea needs a campaign, State Dept. official says
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, May 29 (UPI) -- If South Korea is to achieve an apology from the United States for an early Cold War-era atrocity, it needs to launch an extensive campaign, a former high-ranking U.S. State Department official.
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
World News // 1 hour ago
South African President Ramaphosa's ruling party under threat as general election gets underway
May 29 (UPI) -- Voting got underway in South Africa on Wednesday in a general election that is being seen as a watershed moment that could see the African National Congress lose its majority for the first time since coming to power.
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
World News // 16 hours ago
Second U.S. tourist fined, released for ammo violation in Turks and Caicos
May 28 (UPI) -- Tyler Wenrich of Richmond, Va., was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and was sentenced to time served and released for bringing ammunition to the Turks and Caicos Islands in April.
Israel presses ground attack in central Rafah
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel presses ground attack in central Rafah
May 28 (UPI) -- Israeli tanks penetrated the center of Rafah Tuesday as Israel Defense Forces continue their drive to root out remaining Hamas battalions in the southern Gaza Strip.
Georgian MPs override presidential veto of 'foreign agents' law
World News // 1 day ago
Georgian MPs override presidential veto of 'foreign agents' law
May 28 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Georgian lawmakers overrode a presidential veto of a controversial law forcing Western-backed NGOs and media to register as foreign agents.
Vatican apologizes for Pope Francis' use of homophobic slur
World News // 21 hours ago
Vatican apologizes for Pope Francis' use of homophobic slur
May 28 (UPI) -- The Vatican on Tuesday issued an apology on behalf of the Pope following reports that he used a homophobic slur during a meeting with Italian bishops.
Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognize Palestine statehood
World News // 1 day ago
Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognize Palestine statehood
May 28 (UPI) -- The governments of Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized Palestine as a state, angering Israel.
Ukraine signs $1B military assistance deal with Belgium
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine signs $1B military assistance deal with Belgium
May 28 (UPI) -- Belgium inked a 10-year bilateral defense deal Tuesday to provide Ukraine $1 billion in military assistance in 2024 and 30 U.S.-made F-16 fighter aircraft.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Man dies after jumping from Icon of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
Pilot seriously injured as F-35 crashes at Albuquerque airport
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
White House unveils 'unprecedented' 21-state initiative to modernize U.S. power grid
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Leader of human smuggling organization gets 10 years behind bars
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
Trump hush-money trial: Closing arguments wrap in Manhattan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement