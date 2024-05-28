Advertisement
World News
May 28, 2024 / 7:11 AM

Ukraine signs $1B military assistance deal with Belgium

By Paul Godfrey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (R) shake hands Tuesday after signing a multi-billion-dollar long-term bilateral defense agreement, the latest in a string of security accords with Western allies. Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (R) shake hands Tuesday after signing a multi-billion-dollar long-term bilateral defense agreement, the latest in a string of security accords with Western allies. Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- Belgium inked a 10-year bilateral defense deal Tuesday to provide Ukraine $1 billion in military assistance in 2024 and 30 U.S.-made F-16 fighter aircraft over the next four years with the first jets shipping in coming months.

The agreement "guarantees Belgium's timely security assistance, modern armored vehicles and equipment to meet Ukraine's air force and air defense needs, naval security, mine clearance, participation in the artillery ammunition coalition, and military training," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The deal also provides for defense industrial cooperation, support for Ukraine's Peace Formula, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, compensating damages, bringing Russia to justice, use of frozen Russian assets and economic reconstruction.

"Ukraine and Belgium will also deepen their cooperation in intelligence, cyber security, and countering disinformation. Belgium also expresses support for Ukraine's future EU and NATO membership," Zelensky said.

Advertisement

"I thank Prime Minister De Croo, his government and all Belgians for their unwavering and long-lasting support for Ukraine."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the security cooperation agreement would help provide Ukraine with the right tools to protect its citizens over the long term.

"We are very determined when it comes to our support. So we need to do more, better and faster," De Croo wrote in a post on X.

Zelensky arrived in Brussels fresh from a visit to Madrid where on Monday he secured another $1 billion commitment from the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "to provide Ukraine with the capability "to prioritize its capacities, including its air defenses".

Welcoming Zelensky, Sanchez told him his visit provided Spain the opportunity to demonstrate "our firmest commitment to Ukraine" in all areas from defense and security to peace and reconstruction.

"These are our priorities, which will guide our joint efforts. Ukraine can count on Spain in its fight for peace and in the defense of all the values ​​and principles that unite us," Sanchez said in a post on X.

He added that Spain had already committed to supplying Patriot air defense missiles [missiles only and not the whole system] and said it would also send more Leopard tanks "and above all ammunition".

Advertisement

The deal is over 10 years and is for $1 billion of military aid in 2024.

The deals are the latest among a line of European nations including Britain, France and Germany to sign bilateral security pacts with Kyiv in the absence of a European Union-wide approach which is being blocked by Hungary.

A new $5.4 billion Ukraine Assistance Fund package agreed in March is reportedly being obstructed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The UAF is being paid for through the $18.5 billion European Peace Facility, a military and assistance funding mechanism created by the bloc in March 2021 charged with preventing conflicts and strengthening defense.

EU member states have given Ukraine around $30 billion in military support since Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, with around $6.6 billion of the funds coming via the EPF.

Zelensky has also been using his European visit to lobby for more countries to attend an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland that Bern agreed to host back in January.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Sanchez on Monday Zelensky said 90 countries had now committed to participate and that he was working to get more world leaders, including the United States and China, on board.

Advertisement

"I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the Global Peace Summit -- to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China -- please, show your leadership in advancing peace," he said in a post on X.

"Real peace, not just a pause between the strikes.The efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled. Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation."

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
SEOUL, May 28 (UPI) -- North Korea angrily responded to a trilateral summit by South Korea, Japan and China, calling it a "grave political provocation" in a message that Seoul speculated Tuesday is directed toward Beijing.
Spain formally recognizes Palestine statehood
World News // 2 hours ago
Spain formally recognizes Palestine statehood
May 28 (UPI) -- The government of Spain on Tuesday formally recognized Palestine as a state, President Pedro Sanchez said, attracting a strong rebuke from Israel.
Israel's airstrikes on Rafah's displacement camp condemned; toll climbs to 45
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel's airstrikes on Rafah's displacement camp condemned; toll climbs to 45
May 27 (UPI) -- IDF investigating reports a strike and a fire that spread into a camp for displaced Palestinians.
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
World News // 18 hours ago
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that its latest attempt to launch a new rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite ended in failure due to a midair explosion during the flight of its first-stage rocket this week.
Nuclear watchdog says Iran increased highly enriched uranium 17%
World News // 17 hours ago
Nuclear watchdog says Iran increased highly enriched uranium 17%
May 27 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors verified on Monday that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium increased 17% from three months ago, moving the country closer to having the material needed
Officials: More than 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
World News // 1 day ago
Officials: More than 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
May 27 (UPI) -- A landslide that has devastated a small rural village in northern Papua New Guinea last week buried more than 2,000 people alive, officials told the United Nations on Monday.
Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
World News // 1 day ago
Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
May 26 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people were injured by turbulence while traveling to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday in the latest such incident on international flights.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wins re-election
World News // 1 day ago
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wins re-election
May 27 (UPI) -- President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania easily won re-election Sunday, securing nearly three-fourths of the vote in a contest held amid soaring tensions in Europe over Russia.
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
World News // 1 day ago
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
May 26 (UPI) -- At least 35 people were killed Sunday in an Israeli Defense Force attack on the city of Rafah, where many Gazans have fled for refuge as the war between Israel and Hamas has raged on, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
More than 20 dead, including several children, after massive fire at Indian mall
World News // 2 days ago
More than 20 dead, including several children, after massive fire at Indian mall
May 25 (UPI) -- A massive fire at an arcade in a mall in India Saturday has left more than 20 people dead as officials work to determine the cause of the "massive" blaze.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
Mike Tyson 'doing great' after on-flight medical issue Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles
Mike Tyson 'doing great' after on-flight medical issue Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement