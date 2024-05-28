Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 28, 2024 / 9:25 AM

Georgian MPs to override presidential veto of controversial 'foreign agents' law

By Paul Godfrey
Georgian opposition supporters rally against a "foreign agents" bill in downtown Tbilisi on Tuesday on which lawmakers were expected to later vote to override a presidential veto clearing the way for the legislation, which has divided the country, to become law. Photo by David Mdzinarishvili/EPA-EFE
Georgian opposition supporters rally against a "foreign agents" bill in downtown Tbilisi on Tuesday on which lawmakers were expected to later vote to override a presidential veto clearing the way for the legislation, which has divided the country, to become law. Photo by David Mdzinarishvili/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- Georgian lawmakers were set Tuesday to override a presidential veto of a controversial law forcing Western-backed NGOs and media to register as foreign agents that opponents fear jeopardizes any chance of EU membership and takes the country down the path of closer union with Russia.

Protestors gathered outside the legislature in the capital, Tbilisi, as members of Parliament prepared to vote to reverse President Salome Zourabichvili's veto of the "transparency of foreign influence" law on May 18 at a crucial juncture, the outcome of which will have major implications for the South Caucasus nation for years to come.

Advertisement

A defiant parliamentary procedural committee said sovereign nations were "not subject to any sanctions by any international standards" and that the vote to override the presidential veto, which unlike the U.S. Congress only requires a simple majority, would go ahead.

Advertisement

The governing Georgian Dream party managed to get the bill requiring media outlets, corruption watchdogs and campaign groups that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to declare they represent the "interest of a foreign power," with a 54-vote majority on May 14 after reviving the proposal six weeks earlier.

Related

NGOs, media and other groups that receive grants for pro-democracy and anti-graft efforts from the United States, Germany, Sweden and other Western liberal democracies would be disproportionately affected by the new law which imposes stiff penalties for non-compliance.

The fight pits Georgian Dream politicians pushing Kremlin-type conspiracies of an underground "Global War Party" that is pushing Ukraine and Georgia toward war with Russia against those who see the law as a watershed moment that will either see Georgia align itself with the West, or pivot toward Moscow.

The government had promised to ditch the law "unconditionally" after massive opposition internationally and at home that brought tens of thousands of Georgians onto the streets in March 2023, protests that were met with a heavy-handed response from security forces.

The scene was peaceful as protestors gathered outside the parliament building Tuesday, with a larger rally due to be held closer to the evening vote inside but there were reports of masked security forces in and around the complex.

Advertisement

The United States responded to the passage of the bill by announcing visa restrictions on Georgian officials and a review of its relationship with the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there were "clear indications of a campaign of intimidation and the use of violence" to suppress protests and that the law undermined Georgia's democracy and fundamental freedoms.

The European Union's top foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, warned that the adoption of a law he said was "incompatible" with EU values and norms "negatively impacts Georgia's progress on the EU path."

He said the European Council's granting candidate country status to Georgia was on the understanding that the relevant 9 steps set out in the Commission recommendation of Nov. 8, 2023, were implemented.

"These steps require human rights to be protected and civil society as well as media to be able to operate freely. They also refer to the need for depolarisation and the fight against disinformation."

On Monday, the speakers of seven European parliaments also called on Georgia's parliament to withdraw the law, urging the country to stay on the path toward integration with the EU.

Latest Headlines

Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognize Palestine statehood
World News // 5 hours ago
Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognize Palestine statehood
May 28 (UPI) -- The governments of Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized Palestine as a state, angering Israel.
Ukraine signs $1B military assistance deal with Belgium
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine signs $1B military assistance deal with Belgium
May 28 (UPI) -- Belgium inked a 10-year bilateral defense deal Tuesday to provide Ukraine $1 billion in military assistance in 2024 and 30 U.S.-made F-16 fighter aircraft.
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
SEOUL, May 28 (UPI) -- North Korea angrily responded to a trilateral summit by South Korea, Japan and China, calling it a "grave political provocation" in a message that Seoul speculated Tuesday is directed toward Beijing.
Israel's airstrikes on Rafah's displacement camp condemned; toll climbs to 45
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel's airstrikes on Rafah's displacement camp condemned; toll climbs to 45
May 27 (UPI) -- IDF investigating reports a strike and a fire that spread into a camp for displaced Palestinians.
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that its latest attempt to launch a new rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite ended in failure due to a midair explosion during the flight of its first-stage rocket this week.
Nuclear watchdog says Iran increased highly enriched uranium 17%
World News // 20 hours ago
Nuclear watchdog says Iran increased highly enriched uranium 17%
May 27 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors verified on Monday that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium increased 17% from three months ago, moving the country closer to having the material needed
Officials: More than 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
World News // 1 day ago
Officials: More than 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
May 27 (UPI) -- A landslide that has devastated a small rural village in northern Papua New Guinea last week buried more than 2,000 people alive, officials told the United Nations on Monday.
Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
World News // 1 day ago
Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
May 26 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people were injured by turbulence while traveling to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday in the latest such incident on international flights.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wins re-election
World News // 1 day ago
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wins re-election
May 27 (UPI) -- President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania easily won re-election Sunday, securing nearly three-fourths of the vote in a contest held amid soaring tensions in Europe over Russia.
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
World News // 1 day ago
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
May 26 (UPI) -- At least 35 people were killed Sunday in an Israeli Defense Force attack on the city of Rafah, where many Gazans have fled for refuge as the war between Israel and Hamas has raged on, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
Virginia tech firm faces penalties for 'Whites only' job posting
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
North Korea warns denuclearization will bring 'hastened war' in possible message to Beijing
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
North Korea says rocket launch failed due to midair explosion
Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
Dozens dead in central U.S. as severe weather threatens Northeast through Memorial Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement