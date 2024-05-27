Advertisement
World News
May 27, 2024 / 5:15 AM

Officials: More than 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide

By Darryl Coote
People walk with their belongings in the area where a landslide hit the village of Kaokalam, Enga province, Papua New Guinea, on Friday. On Monday, officials said that more than 2,000 people were buried alive, officials said Monday. Photo by Ninga/EPA-EFE/NINGA ROLE BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
People walk with their belongings in the area where a landslide hit the village of Kaokalam, Enga province, Papua New Guinea, on Friday. On Monday, officials said that more than 2,000 people were buried alive, officials said Monday. Photo by Ninga/EPA-EFE/NINGA ROLE BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

May 27 (UPI) -- A landslide that has devastated a small rural village in northern Papua New Guinea last week buried more than 2,000 people alive, officials told the United Nations on Monday.

The United Nations was informed of the figure in a letter from Lusete Laso Mana, acting director of the National Disaster Center.

Advertisement

"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," Mana said in the letter obtained by CNN.

"The situation remains unstable as the landslip continues to shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both rescue teams and survivors alike."

Related

The earthquake-induced landslide struck early Friday in Kaokalam, Enga province, a mountainous region of the Oceanic country. The village is located about 373 miles northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

The revelation on Monday is nearly a three-fold increase from the 670 people Serhan Aktoprak, the U.N.'s migration head for Papua New Guinea, said Saturday were believed to have been buried alive under up to 26 feet of earth.

Some 150 homes are also believed to have been buried, Aktoprak said, which was an increase from the 90 previously reported.

Advertisement

The United Nations said Monday in a statement that it is assisting the government with coordinating response efforts, and was readying emergency shelter, food, water and other necessary relief supplies for transport and distribution.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his administration remains in contact with Papua new Guinean partners leading the rescue and recovery efforts and the United States is ready to offer assistance.

"At this dark hour, we will continue to coordinate with Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand, and our Quad partners to ensure we're meeting our commitment to partner in delivering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief across the Indo-Pacific," Biden said in a statement Friday.

Latest Headlines

Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
World News // 18 hours ago
Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
May 26 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people were injured by turbulence while traveling to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday in the latest such incident on international flights.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wins re-election
World News // 4 hours ago
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wins re-election
May 27 (UPI) -- President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania easily won re-election Sunday, securing nearly three-fourths of the vote in a contest held amid soaring tensions in Europe over Russia.
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
World News // 8 hours ago
35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah
May 26 (UPI) -- At least 35 people were killed Sunday in an Israeli Defense Force attack on the city of Rafah, where many Gazans have fled for refuge as the war between Israel and Hamas has raged on, the Gaza Health Ministry said.
More than 20 dead, including several children, after massive fire at Indian mall
World News // 1 day ago
More than 20 dead, including several children, after massive fire at Indian mall
May 25 (UPI) -- A massive fire at an arcade in a mall in India Saturday has left more than 20 people dead as officials work to determine the cause of the "massive" blaze.
At least 670 dead in Papua New Guinea earthquake
World News // 15 hours ago
At least 670 dead in Papua New Guinea earthquake
May 26 (UPI) -- The death toll in a Papua New Guinea earthquake has risen to at least 670, according to official reports from the U.N. migration agency Sunday.
Gaza strikes back at Israel after enduring months of war
World News // 17 hours ago
Gaza strikes back at Israel after enduring months of war
May 26 (UPI) -- The armed wing of Hamas, the Palestinian militia that rules Gaza, has struck back at Israel after facing months of bombing by the Israeli military.
Heavy seas disrupt Gaza pier aid operations
World News // 1 day ago
Heavy seas disrupt Gaza pier aid operations
May 25 (UPI) -- Stormy seas caused four U.S. Army vessels to break loose of their moorings while trying to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Saturday morning.
2 arrested in Chile for February wildfires that killed 137
World News // 1 day ago
2 arrested in Chile for February wildfires that killed 137
May 25 (UPI) -- A firefighter and a former forestry worker were arrested Friday for allegedly setting multiple fires that converged and killed 137 in Valparaiso, Chile, on Feb. 3.
2 people killed by Russian bombing of Ukrainian supermarket
World News // 1 day ago
2 people killed by Russian bombing of Ukrainian supermarket
May 25 (UPI) -- A Russian military strike in the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least four people on Saturday.
ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah assault in response to South Africa genocide complaint
World News // 2 days ago
ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah assault in response to South Africa genocide complaint
May 24 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice Friday ordered Israel to stop its Rafah military assault in Gaza to conform with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 670 dead in Papua New Guinea earthquake
At least 670 dead in Papua New Guinea earthquake
Storms, tornadoes leave at least 15 dead in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
Storms, tornadoes leave at least 15 dead in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
Trump booed throughout speech to Libertarians
Trump booed throughout speech to Libertarians
Gaza strikes back at Israel after enduring months of war
Gaza strikes back at Israel after enduring months of war
Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement