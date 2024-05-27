Nuclear watchdog says Iran increased highly enriched uranium 17%

May 27 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors verified on Monday that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium increased 17% from three months ago, moving the country closer to having the material needed to make its nuclear bomb.
It was the first uranium review by the agency since the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and the foreign minister died in a helicopter crash this month, pushing the country to unexpected but highly-anticipated new presidential elections.