35 people killed in Israeli attack on Rafah

1 of 2 | An Israeli army tank churns up dust as it returns to a forward staging area inside southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on May 22, 2024. An Israeli strike on Rafah Sunday 35 people, the Gazan Health Ministry said. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- At least 35 people were killed Sunday in an Israeli Defense Force attack on the town of Rafah, where many Gazans have fled for refuge as the war between Israel and Hamas has raged on, the Gaza Health Ministry said. The strike hit an encampment for the very people who had gone to the town for protection, according to authorities in Gaza. Advertisement

The IDF said it killed two senior officials from the militant group Hamas in the attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu has said he will continue to do what it takes to defeat Hamas since the militant group's Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people.

Netanyahu has not heeded mounting international pressure for a ceasefire or stand down in military hostilities in which almost 36,000 Gazans have died.

Reaction to the most recent IDF has been swift and sweeping. Doctors Without Borders has express outrage over the attack.

The attack "shows once again that nowhere is safe," the group said in a statement.

"Dozens of wounded and more than 15 dead people were brought to the trauma stabilization point that we support," it added.

Advertisement

While this latest spate of violence started last October, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began in 1948 over a land dispute. Many of the issues remain the same today.