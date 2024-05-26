Turbulence injures 12 more people on flight to Dublin

A Qatar Airways aircraft (back) taxies before taking off next to a Singapore Airlines plane flight from London to Singapore parked one day after diverting an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people were injured by turbulence while traveling to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday in the latest such incident on international flights. Of the 12 people injured on Qatar Airways flight QR017, six were passengers and six were crew members, the Dublin Airport said in a statement. Advertisement

The plane had left from Doha, Qatar, and experienced turbulence while flying over Turkey. The plane landed shortly before 1 p.m. in Ireland and was met by emergency responders. Eight people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

"The return flight to Doha (flight QR018) is scheduled to operate as normal this afternoon, albeit with a delay," airport officials said. "Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon."

It was not immediately clear why the plane didn't require an emergency landing in another country, as the flight from Turkey to Ireland is over four hours long. The plane was reported to be a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The incident came days after a British passenger died, identified as Geoff Kitchen, and 71 others were injured during extreme turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight.

Advertisement

That plane, a Boeing 777-300ER, was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore.