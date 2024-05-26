At least 670 dead in Papua New Guinea earthquake

May 26 (UPI) -- The death toll in a Papua New Guinea earthquake has risen to at least 670, according to official reports from the U.N. migration agency Sunday.

The "massive" earthquake caused "loss of life and property" in at least 6 villages, Al Jazeera reported citing Enga province governor Peter Ipatas.

The quake was centered in Kaokalam village, about 370 miles northwest of the South Pacific island nation's capital of Port Moresby and occurred about 3 a.m. local time on Friday.

Jessica Washington, a Jakarta-based Al Jazeera correspondent, said the disaster affected a community of mostly subsistence farmers living in a "remote and quite hilly area where landslides are common."