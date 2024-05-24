Papua New Guinea landslide kills an estimated 100 people

As many as 100 people are estimated dead after a landslide in Papua New Guinea on Friday. Photo by Ninga/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- A landslide in Papua New Guinea destroyed much of a small remote village in the Enga province killing an estimated 100 people, officials said Friday. Emergency personnel continued to search for survivors in Kaokalam Village, about 373 miles northwest of the capital Port Moresby. Advertisement

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said rescue workers have been arriving to the location and trying to identify where survivors may be located after the massive landslide. He said he is waiting on a briefing of the landslide.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide disaster," Marape said.

"We are sending in disaster officials, PNG Defense Force and the Department of Works and Highways to meet provincial and district officials in Enga and also start relief work, recovery of bodies and reconstruction of infrastructure."

Elizabeth Larume, president of the Porgena Women in Business Association, said debris from a nearby mountain gave way unexpectedly before dawn, catching a village off guard.

"It occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours and the entire village has gone down," Laruma said, according to BBC News. "From what I can presume, it's about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground."

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Australia stands ready to assist in relief and recovery efforts."

"The loss of life and destruction is devastating," she said.