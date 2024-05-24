Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 24, 2024 / 11:59 AM

Pope Francis clears way for teen Carlo Acutis to become first millennial saint

By Doug Cunningham
Pope Francis Thursday recognized a second miracle associated with Italian teen Carlo Acutis, setting the stage for potential sainthood for Acutis. The teen would become the first millennial Catholic saint. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Francis Thursday recognized a second miracle associated with Italian teen Carlo Acutis, setting the stage for potential sainthood for Acutis. The teen would become the first millennial Catholic saint. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Carlo Acutis, an Italian teen who died of leukemia, is poised to become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint.

Pope Francis on Thursday announced he would order Cardinals to convene to consider canonizing Acutis after recognizing a second miracle associated with him.

Advertisement

The miracle recognized Thursday involved a Costa Rican woman named Liliana whose daughter Valeria had suffered severe head trauma and doctors said she had a very low chance of survival.

Liliana prayed at Blessed Actuis' tomb in Assisi July 8, 2022, and heard from the hospital that Valeria had begun to breathe spontaneously the same day. The following day she began moving and partially regained speech.

Related

A CAT scan July 18, 2022 showed a brain hemorrhage had disappeared. Afterward she made rapid progress in rehab therapy.

In October 2020 Acutis was beatified by Cardinal Agostino Vallini in Assisi.

A miracle associated with Acutis and approved by Pope Francis was an incident in 2013 when, according to church claims, Acutis intervened from heaven saving the life of a 7-year-old Brazilian boy.

According to the church, the boy was healed of a pancreatic disease after touching a t-shirt formerly worn by Acutis.

Advertisement

Acutis was a computer coder who got interested in eucharistic miracles despite not having been raised in a devout Catholic family.

Antonia Salzano, Acutis' mother, told the newspaper Corriere della Sera that he would ask to visit Milan churches when he was 3, give pocket money to poor people, support classmates whose parents were getting divorced, defend peers when bullied and would take food and sleeping bags to homeless people.

In Catholicism, if two miracles are attributed to a deceased person and approved by the pope, they qualify for sainthood.

Latest Headlines

Singapore Airlines alters seatbelt policy after fatal turbulence incident
World News // 37 minutes ago
Singapore Airlines alters seatbelt policy after fatal turbulence incident
May 24 (UPI) -- After a passenger died aboard one of its flights earlier in the week, Singapore Airlines is making changes to its in-flight seatbelt policy.
ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah assault in response to South Africa genocide complaint
World News // 45 minutes ago
ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah assault in response to South Africa genocide complaint
May 24 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice Friday ordered Israel to stop its Rafah military assault in Gaza to conform with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Papua New Guinea landslide kills an estimated 100 people
World News // 2 hours ago
Papua New Guinea landslide kills an estimated 100 people
May 24 (UPI) -- A landslide in Papua New Guinea destroyed much of a small remote village in the Enga province killing an estimated 100 people, officials said Friday afternoon.
Remains of three more Israeli hostages recovered from Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Remains of three more Israeli hostages recovered from Gaza
May 24 (UPI) -- Israeli forces recovered the bodies of three more hostages from northern Gaza overnight in a joint Israel Defense Forces-Shin Bet operation.
Protesters set up new pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA
World News // 4 hours ago
Protesters set up new pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA
May 24 (UPI) -- A new pro-Palestinian encampment was started at UCLA on Thursday, forcing the classes in three buildings to go virtual as law enforcement steps in.
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
May 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Thursday fined the maker of Oreo and Ritz crackers for more than $365 million for hindering the cross-border trade.
Israel prohibits Spanish consulate from offering services to West Bank Palestinians
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel prohibits Spanish consulate from offering services to West Bank Palestinians
May 24 (UPI) -- Israel announced Friday it had terminated Spain's diplomatic and consular links with Palestinians in response to a senior Spanish minister's use in an online video of the phrase, "From the river to the sea."
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
World News // 11 hours ago
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
May 24 (UPI) -- A Kenyan mountain climber who had been missing near the summit of Mount Everest was found dead, fellow climbers reported Thursday.
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned Americans not to travel to Venezuela, citing high levels of crime and civil unrest.
At least seven dead in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's second-largest city
World News // 1 day ago
At least seven dead in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's second-largest city
May 23 (UPI) -- A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv left at least seven people dead and more than a dozen injured as Moscow continued its renewed offensive in the northeastern part of the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
Rep. Dwight Evans suffers stroke, will be away from Congress six weeks
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
Everest claims fourth climber this week during busy ascent season
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
European Commission fines U.S. Oreo-maker Mondelez $365M
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela
Justice Department sues to break up what it calls Live Nation, Ticketmaster monopoly
Justice Department sues to break up what it calls Live Nation, Ticketmaster monopoly
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement