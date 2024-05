The State Department warned Americans not to travel to Venezuela due to civil unrest and a high chance of indefinite detention. The United States has been inactive in the country since it withdrew its embassy from Caracas in 2019. File Photo by Miguel Gutiérrez/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday warned Americans not to travel to Venezuela, citing high levels of crime and civil unrest. According to a release, the State Department raised Venezuela's travel advisory level to 4, the most dangerous level. Advertisement

The State Department said there is a high risk of wrongful detention of U.S. citizens in Venezuela. Protests against President Nicolás Maduro often break out without notice and are met with tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets from police and security forces.

Colombian terrorist groups also operate in Venezuela's border areas with Colombia, Brazil and Guyana, according to the State Department.

The United States in 2019 withdrew all personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Caracas and suspended operations there amid the deteriorating political situation and collapsing infrastructure.

The U.S. government has no ability to contact Americans under Venezuelan detention or provide emergency services, the State Department said.

People who do choose to travel to Venezuela must obtain a Venezuelan visa before arriving in the country. Visas are not available upon arrival. Travelers who arrive at the Venezuelan border without a valid visa risk "lengthy or indefinite detention," according to the State Department.

Advertisement