May 23, 2024 / 10:18 AM

At least seven dead in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's second-largest city

By Clyde Hughes
At least seven people were killed in Russian strikes against Kharkiv Thursday in an ongoing offensive against Ukraine's second-largest city. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
May 23 (UPI) -- A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv left at least seven people dead and more than a dozen injured as Moscow continued its renewed offensive in the northeastern part of the country.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleg Sinegubov said that at least two more people remained missing after Russia struck the area 15 times.

He added that fighting was ongoing near the tons of Pletenivka and Vovchansk amid a renewed Russian offensive while assuring that Ukrainian forces had a hold on the situation and hitting out at international allies for failing to renew Kyiv's weapon stocks.

"This weakness is not ours, but the world's which has not dared to deal with terrorists in the way they deserve for three years," he said.

Sinegubov said a printing shop in the Osnovianskyi district caught fire after sustaining a direct hit while more than 50 employees were inside.

He added that all seven of the people killed were employees at the shop, including five women and one man, with details on the seventh victim still forthcoming.

The attack also targeted transportation infrastructure with Ukraine's state railway company saying multiple facilities were damaged and several employees injured.

The city of Kharkiv and other regional settlements have been struck repeatedly by Russian forces since May 10 as Moscow worked to achieve a new frontline and military advantage in eastern Ukraine.

Russia continued its attack with two arial strikes on Kharkiv several hours after the initial bombing on Thursday morning. The nearby town of Derhachi was also attacked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that he is not targeting Kharkiv but to create a "buffer zone" after charging that Ukraine had attacked several towns across the border in Russia.

