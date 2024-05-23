Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 23, 2024 / 12:50 AM

UNRWA suspends food distribution in Rafah over Israel military operation

By Darryl Coote
Displaced Palestinians receive flour bags at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Jan. 28. On Wednesday, UNRWA announced it had suspended food distribution in the city over Israel's military operation and a lack of supplies. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Displaced Palestinians receive flour bags at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Jan. 28. On Wednesday, UNRWA announced it had suspended food distribution in the city over Israel's military operation and a lack of supplies. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees said it has suspended the distribution of food in the southern Gazan city of Rafah due to ongoing Israeli military operations and a lack of supplies.

Its situation report for Wednesday states Israel's ongoing military operation in eastern Rafah has made inaccessible UNRWA's distribution center and the World Food Program's warehouse, both of which are located in the southern city.

Advertisement

It continued that the military operation was also affecting the delivery of humanitarian supplies into the Palestinian enclave, stating in the last two days only 48 trucks have entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel and the Rafah crossing with northern Egypt.

COGAT, Israel's agency overseeing Palestinian lands, said in a statement that 298 trucks of humanitarian supplies entered Gaza on Wednesday via Kerem and the Erez crossing, which is located in northern Gaza.

Related

"We have a lot of people on the ground ready to provide aid and provide services, but without access across the borders to any supplies and without access to our distribution centers, we are simply unable to distribute food," UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wateridge said Wednesday.

Advertisement

WFP said it would continue to distribute food until it ran out.

"Thousands of families still in #Rafah need aid," it said on X. "With little aid coming in from southern crossings & our warehouse still inaccessible, remaining food stocks have only supported 50K hot meals a day.

"We need safe & sustained access."

Humanitarian supplies have been a constant need for Palestinians in Gaza amid the now seven-month-old war between Iran-backed Hamas and Israel.

The war has internally displaced an estimated 1.7 million of the enclave's more than 2 million people, according to the U.N.'s human rights office said.

Around half of the population was estimated to have been sheltering in Rafah until May 6 when the Israel Defense Force began its controversial military operation in the city.

On Wednesday, UNRWA estimated that nearly 815,000 people had fled the city since the campaign began.

"Most UNRWA shelters in Rafah have been vacated, with internally displaced people moving to Khan Younis and Deir Al Balah," it said in its update Wednesday.

World Central Kitchen returns to work in Gaza

Local volunteers for the U.S.-based aid group World Central Kitchen prepare food to be distributed to needy Palestinians in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 3, 2024. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

IDF says three soldiers killed fighting Hamas in northern Gaza Strip
World News // 6 hours ago
IDF says three soldiers killed fighting Hamas in northern Gaza Strip
May 22 (UPI) -- The death toll for Israeli Defense Forces rose to 286 after the IDF on Wednesday announced the deaths of three soldiers killed by Hamas militants in the northern Gaza Strip.
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
World News // 9 hours ago
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
May 22 (UPI) -- Serial killer Robert Picton remains in critical condition and is not expected to survive following an attack in prison. The Canadian murderer was speared in the head with a broken broom handle in prison.
British prime minister calls for surprise July 4 election in race conservatives forecast to lose
World News // 9 hours ago
British prime minister calls for surprise July 4 election in race conservatives forecast to lose
May 22 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday called for a surprise July 4 election in a last-ditch effort to keep his Conservative Party in power after 14 years in a race indicators say will go to the Labour Party.
French President Emmanuel Macron travels to New Caledonia amid protests
World News // 12 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron travels to New Caledonia amid protests
May 22 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on a trip to New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean amid deadly violence in the French territory.
Meningitis outbreak in Saudi Arabia spreading to Muslim pilgrims
World News // 14 hours ago
Meningitis outbreak in Saudi Arabia spreading to Muslim pilgrims
Twelve cases of meningitis linked to Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia have been reported to national health agencies in three countries, the CDC said in a travel health notice.
Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
World News // 15 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 22 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader led prayers at a funeral service in Tehran Wednesday for the country's president and others killed in a helicopter crash, with foreign leaders, including the head of Hamas, in attendance.
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
World News // 16 hours ago
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
May 22 (UPI) -- U.S. investment bank Citi was hit with $78.4 million in fines by British regulators for failings in its trading systems and controls including a notorious "fat-finger" blunder that sent European bourses into free-fall.
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
World News // 17 hours ago
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
May 22 (UPI) -- Norway, Ireland and Spain said Wednesday they would formally recognize Palestine as a state as of Tuesday in an effort to inject renewed impetus into a hoped-for two-state solution to decades of conflict in the region.
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
World News // 19 hours ago
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
May 22 (UPI) -- Zhang Zhan, a Chinese blogger and citizen journalist imprisoned four years in China for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a recorded statement that she has been released from prison.
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
World News // 1 day ago
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
May 21 (UPI) -- A British immigration enforcement officer charged last week for working with Hong Kong intelligence has been found dead, police said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
Biden, Trump win Oregon, Kentucky primaries; Fani Willis beats challenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement