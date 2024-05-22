Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2024 / 8:55 AM

Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches

By Paul Godfrey
London's Canary Wharf from where Citi operates its European investment banking business from offices in its building in Canada Square. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
London's Canary Wharf from where Citi operates its European investment banking business from offices in its building in Canada Square. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- U.S. investment bank Citi was hit with $78.4 million in fines by British regulators Wednesday for failings in its trading systems and controls including a notorious "fat-finger" blunder in which a trader accidentally executed a $1.4 billion short that momentarily sent European stock markets into free-fall.

The Prudential Regulation Authority fined Citigroup Global Markets $43.1 million for weaknesses in its trading systems and controls between April 2018 and May 2022 which it failed to adequately remedy despite repeated nudges from the regulator, the Bank of England said in a news release.

Advertisement

The investment banking and trading division of the firm received a 30% discount from what would have been a $61.6 million fine for cooperating and agreeing to resolve the matter.

However, Citi received a further $35.3 million fine from the Financial Conduct Authority following a parallel investigation into "related matters."

Related

"Firms involved in trading must have effective controls in place in order to manage the risks involved. CGML failed to meet the standards we expect in this area, resulting in today's fine," said PRA deputy governor and CEO Sam Woods.

The PRA said it expected firms to fix issues flagged up to them promptly and completely and Citi's failure to do so meant "certain of the issues crystallized into trading incidents."

Advertisement

The most significant, the PRA said, was the so-called fat-fingered error on May 2, 2022, when an inexperienced trader incorrectly input what was supposed to be a routine multi-million dollar sell order.

CGML's internal circuit breakers blocked more than half of the $444 billion order the trader was attempting to place and the trader managed to cancel most of the rest "resulting in $1.4 billion inadvertently being executed on European exchanges."

"Deficiencies in CGML's trading controls contributed to this incident, in particular the absence of certain preventative hard blocks and the inappropriate calibration of other controls," the PRA said.

A Citi spokesman said that the bank was happy to conclude an old matter which it said was due to "an individual error that was identified and corrected within minutes."

"We immediately took steps to strengthen our systems and controls, and remain committed to ensuring full regulatory compliance." the spokesperson told CNBC.

The PRA had charged that algorithmic trading at the firm was implemented improperly, finding CGML had breached rules requiring it to ensure that appropriate thresholds and limits were applied to automated systems that buy and sell using pre-set parameters.

It also broke regulations requiring algorithmic trading systems be fully tested and monitored to ensure they comply with PRA rules.

Advertisement

CGML was additionally found to have breached rules requiring firms to conduct business with "due skill, care and diligence," have effective risk strategies and risk management systems and organize and control its affairs "responsibly and effectively."

The PRA stressed that following the May 2022 trading incident, CGML has undertaken remediation work and taken steps to improve and strengthen its trading controls.

Latest Headlines

Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state, Israel recalls envoys
World News // 2 hours ago
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state, Israel recalls envoys
May 22 (UPI) -- Norway, Ireland and Spain said Wednesday they would formally recognize Palestine as a state as of May 28 in an effort to inject renewed impetus into a hoped-for two-state solution to decades of conflict in the region.
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
May 22 (UPI) -- Zhang Zhan, a Chinese blogger and citizen journalist imprisoned four years in China for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a recorded statement that she has been released from prison.
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
World News // 10 hours ago
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
May 21 (UPI) -- A British immigration enforcement officer charged last week for working with Hong Kong intelligence has been found dead, police said Tuesday.
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
World News // 22 hours ago
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
May 21 (UPI) -- A British passenger flying Singapore Airlines died and 71 more were injured when a flight from London encountered severe turbulence Tuesday.
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 21 (UPI) -- Funeral events for Iran's president and foreign minister got underway Tuesday with a procession on the streets of the northwestern city of Tabriz, while investigators launched a probe into the deadly helicopter crash.
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
World News // 20 hours ago
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Council approved a new measure setting limits on artificial intelligence among member states.
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
World News // 1 day ago
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
May 21 (UPI) -- Australia and New Zealand despatched military flights to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens and tourists amid days of unrest that has killed at least six people.
Benjamin Netanyahu slams ICC prosecutor seeking his arrest on war crimes charges
World News // 1 day ago
Benjamin Netanyahu slams ICC prosecutor seeking his arrest on war crimes charges
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted with fury to a request by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor for warrants to arrest him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza
ICC applies for arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant, 3 Hamas leaders
World News // 2 days ago
ICC applies for arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant, 3 Hamas leaders
May 20 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three top Hamas leaders on Monday.
Swiss village Lauterbrunnen considers entry fee to curb overtourism
World News // 1 day ago
Swiss village Lauterbrunnen considers entry fee to curb overtourism
May 20 (UPI) -- The Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen could follow Venice's lead and charge a fee to visit in an effort to thin crowds during the peak summer travel season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement