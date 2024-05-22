Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2024 / 5:19 AM

Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released

By Darryl Coote
In her first public statement since being released from prison, seemingly early May 13, citizen journalist Zhang Zhan thanked the member of the public who supported her during her four years' imprisonment in a Chinese jail. Screen capture courtesy of Jane Wang/X
In her first public statement since being released from prison, seemingly early May 13, citizen journalist Zhang Zhan thanked the member of the public who supported her during her four years' imprisonment in a Chinese jail. Screen capture courtesy of Jane Wang/X

May 22 (UPI) -- Zhang Zhan, a Chinese blogger and citizen journalist imprisoned four years in China for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a recorded statement that she has been released from prison, though worries remain over her safety.

The video was published online Tuesday by Jane Wang, a Chinese activist based in Britain who has been advocating for Zhang's release.

Advertisement

"Today, we finally received confirmation that Zhang Zhan .... has been released from prison," Wang said in a statement. "However, she only has limited freedom."

The recording is 28 seconds long and poorly lit. In it, Zhang states she was released from prison at 5 a.m. May 13 and was taken to her older brother's house in Shanghai, according to an English-language translation by Reporters Without Borders.

Related

"Thank you, everyone, for your help and concern," she said, according to the translation. "I wish you all the best. There is not much more what I can say."

Zhang was arrested in China on May 14, 2020, and convicted that December for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" with her early coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, ground zero of the pandemic.

She had posted hundreds of videos on social media, including YouTube, detailing the situation in Wuhan amid the pandemic and China's repressive response to it, with her last video posted the day she was detained.

Her sentence, served at Shanghai Women's Prison, was completed on May 13, but no one had heard from her until Tuesday, leaving some to consider that she had been "disappeared."

The lack of confirmation of her release prompted the U.S. State Department to release a statement of concern last week.

Wang said she cannot confirm where Zhang was when the video was shot nor who recorded it with her.

She remarked that Zhang appeared to have regained some of the weight she had lost from her hunger strikes but looks "pale and tired, her eyes puffy."

Before the end of her sentence, there were concerns over what freedom she would be released into. Reporters Without Borders last month said journalists detained for their work in China are often surveilled once released and banned from traveling abroad.

Advertisement

"It is a relief to hear from Zhang Zhan again, but we remain concerned about her safety and well-being," Wang said Tuesday.

"There is a long way to go before she recovers fully from her jail ordeal. Like other former political prisoners, she is subject to intrusive government surveillance and harassment. She is at high risk of being 'disappeared' or arrested again."

Reporters Without Borders reiterated that concern.

"We're worried about her situation under strict surveillance," it said on a statement. "Our call for her full & unconditional release remains urgent."

Latest Headlines

Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
World News // 5 hours ago
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
May 21 (UPI) -- A British immigration enforcement officer charged last week for working with Hong Kong intelligence has been found dead, police said Tuesday.
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
World News // 17 hours ago
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
May 21 (UPI) -- A British passenger flying Singapore Airlines died and 71 more were injured when a flight from London encountered severe turbulence Tuesday.
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
World News // 19 hours ago
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 21 (UPI) -- Funeral events for Iran's president and foreign minister got underway Tuesday with a procession on the streets of the northwestern city of Tabriz, while investigators launched a probe into the deadly helicopter crash.
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
World News // 15 hours ago
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Council approved a new measure setting limits on artificial intelligence among member states.
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
World News // 20 hours ago
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
May 21 (UPI) -- Australia and New Zealand despatched military flights to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens and tourists amid days of unrest that has killed at least six people.
Benjamin Netanyahu slams ICC prosecutor seeking his arrest on war crimes charges
World News // 22 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu slams ICC prosecutor seeking his arrest on war crimes charges
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted with fury to a request by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor for warrants to arrest him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza
ICC applies for arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant, 3 Hamas leaders
World News // 1 day ago
ICC applies for arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant, 3 Hamas leaders
May 20 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three top Hamas leaders on Monday.
Swiss village Lauterbrunnen considers entry fee to curb overtourism
World News // 1 day ago
Swiss village Lauterbrunnen considers entry fee to curb overtourism
May 20 (UPI) -- The Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen could follow Venice's lead and charge a fee to visit in an effort to thin crowds during the peak summer travel season.
Israeli anti-government protesters demand early elections, hostage release in 'Day of Disruption'
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli anti-government protesters demand early elections, hostage release in 'Day of Disruption'
May 20 (UPI) -- Israeli anti-government activists clashed with police on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway as they demanded the government resign over its failure to gain the release of hostages captured nearly eight months ago by Hamas.
Britain covered up tainted blood scandal that killed thousands, report finds
World News // 1 day ago
Britain covered up tainted blood scandal that killed thousands, report finds
May 20 (UPI) -- The British government "did not put patient safety first" while covering up a multi-decade tainted blood scandal, leading to thousands of related deaths, a report published Monday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ sues two anti-abortion organizations, seven members over FACE Act violations
DOJ sues two anti-abortion organizations, seven members over FACE Act violations
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump hush-money trial: Both sides rest following Robert Costello testimony
Trump hush-money trial: Both sides rest following Robert Costello testimony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement