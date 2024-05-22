Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2024 / 12:46 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron travels to New Caledonia amid protests

By Clyde Hughes
French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to New Caledonia to seek to quell protests over constitutional changes. File Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to New Caledonia to seek to quell protests over constitutional changes. File Photo by Gonzalo Fuentes/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on a trip to New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean amid deadly violence on the French territory as tensions between pro-independence demonstrators and French loyalists have erupted.

The protests on the islands, more than 9,300 miles away from France, have resulted in at least six deaths with Paris making the situation there the government's top priority.

Advertisement

"Calm is returning, but the situation is not quite back to normal, and we are aware that much remains to be done before things return to normal," French government spokesperson Prisca Thevonot said.

Thevenot said Macron will "set up a mission" New Caledonia along with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Overseas Minister Marie Gueveneoux.

Related

Prime Minister Gabrial Attal said the group will seek to "restart a dialogue" between the two sides.

France claimed New Caledonia during its colonial era of 1853, followed by years of difficult segregation between the white French settlers and the native Kanak population. Many natives suffer from high poverty.

The protests erupted on May 13 after a French National Assembly vote on changes to the constitution to allow anyone living in New Caledonia for more than 10 years to vote to elect the local legislature, a right that had previously been granted only to citizens who settled there before 1998, which passed overwhelmingly on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Maron last week sent a letter to Caledonian representatives, calling the changes a "democratic principle" while leaving open the possibility for more general reforms if the sides can agree on a deal that would end the protests.

The unrest had become so untenable this week that Australia and New Zealand evacuated their nationals from the semi-autonomous New Caledonia with government-sponsored plane flights.

Latest Headlines

Meningitis outbreak in Saudi Arabia spreading to Muslim pilgrims
World News // 2 hours ago
Meningitis outbreak in Saudi Arabia spreading to Muslim pilgrims
Twelve cases of meningitis linked to Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia have been reported to national health agencies in three countries, the CDC said in a travel health notice.
Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 22 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader led prayers at a funeral service in Tehran Wednesday for the country's president and others killed in a helicopter crash, with foreign leaders, including the head of Hamas, in attendance.
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
World News // 3 hours ago
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
May 22 (UPI) -- U.S. investment bank Citi was hit with $78.4 million in fines by British regulators for failings in its trading systems and controls including a notorious "fat-finger" blunder that sent European bourses into free-fall.
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
World News // 5 hours ago
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
May 22 (UPI) -- Norway, Ireland and Spain said Wednesday they would formally recognize Palestine as a state as of Tuesday in an effort to inject renewed impetus into a hoped-for two-state solution to decades of conflict in the region.
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
World News // 7 hours ago
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
May 22 (UPI) -- Zhang Zhan, a Chinese blogger and citizen journalist imprisoned four years in China for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a recorded statement that she has been released from prison.
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
World News // 13 hours ago
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
May 21 (UPI) -- A British immigration enforcement officer charged last week for working with Hong Kong intelligence has been found dead, police said Tuesday.
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
World News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
May 21 (UPI) -- A British passenger flying Singapore Airlines died and 71 more were injured when a flight from London encountered severe turbulence Tuesday.
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 21 (UPI) -- Funeral events for Iran's president and foreign minister got underway Tuesday with a procession on the streets of the northwestern city of Tabriz, while investigators launched a probe into the deadly helicopter crash.
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
World News // 23 hours ago
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Council approved a new measure setting limits on artificial intelligence among member states.
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
World News // 1 day ago
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
May 21 (UPI) -- Australia and New Zealand despatched military flights to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens and tourists amid days of unrest that has killed at least six people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement