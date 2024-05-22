Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2024 / 6:34 PM

IDF says three soldiers killed fighting Hamas in northern Gaza Strip

By Mike Heuer
An Israeli army tank churns up dust as it returns into a forward staging area inside southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. On the day when Spain, Ireland and Norway announced they would recognize a Palestinian state next week, Israel reports three of its soldiers were killed in fighting Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 4 | An Israeli army tank churns up dust as it returns into a forward staging area inside southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. On the day when Spain, Ireland and Norway announced they would recognize a Palestinian state next week, Israel reports three of its soldiers were killed in fighting Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The death toll for Israeli Defense Forces rose to 286 after the IDF on Wednesday announced the deaths of three soldiers killed by Hamas militants in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were killed during operations Wednesday morning and are Master Sgt. Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33, of Tel Aviv; Capt. Israel Yudkin, 22. of Kfar Habad; and Sgt. 1st Class Eliyahu Haim Emsallem, 21, of Raanana, the IDF announced.

Advertisement

A sniper attack in Beit Hanoun killed Emsallem and Yudkin, while an explosive device caused DeRowe's death. A Defense Ministry civilian contractor also was killed.

The soldiers were in Beit Hanoun to locate tunnel shafts, explosive devices and snipers in an area located between civilian houses and a security area near the border fence that separates the northern Gaza Strip from Israel.

Related

Many soldiers also were wounded and were airlifted by helicopter to the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The IDF issued a statement expressing its sorrow and shared grief with the fallen soldiers' families.

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health announced 62 deaths and 138 wounded in fighting during the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

The casualties occurred as Ireland, Spain and Norway announced they will recognize Palestine as a state and encourage other nations to follow suit, Al Jazeera reported.

Officials in Colombia also announced they will open an embassy in Ramallah in the West Bank to support diplomatic relations in Palestine. Colombia recently ended its diplomatic ties with Israel.

Meanwhile, an estimated 800,000 have been displaced in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip while awaiting an anticipated push by the IDF to eliminate four remaining Hamas battalions in the city.

The U.S. Department of State designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organization on Oct. 8, 1997.

Latest Headlines

Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
World News // 3 hours ago
Canadian serial killer Robert Picton 'between life and death' after attack in prison
May 22 (UPI) -- Serial killer Robert Picton remains in critical condition and is not expected to survive following an attack in prison. The Canadian murderer was speared in the head with a broken broom handle in prison.
British prime minister calls for surprise July 4 election in race conservatives forecast to lose
World News // 3 hours ago
British prime minister calls for surprise July 4 election in race conservatives forecast to lose
May 22 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday called for a surprise July 4 election in a last-ditch effort to keep his Conservative Party in power after 14 years in a race indicators say will go to the Labour Party.
French President Emmanuel Macron travels to New Caledonia amid protests
World News // 6 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron travels to New Caledonia amid protests
May 22 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on a trip to New Caledonia in the South Pacific Ocean amid deadly violence in the French territory.
Meningitis outbreak in Saudi Arabia spreading to Muslim pilgrims
World News // 8 hours ago
Meningitis outbreak in Saudi Arabia spreading to Muslim pilgrims
Twelve cases of meningitis linked to Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia have been reported to national health agencies in three countries, the CDC said in a travel health notice.
Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
World News // 8 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 22 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader led prayers at a funeral service in Tehran Wednesday for the country's president and others killed in a helicopter crash, with foreign leaders, including the head of Hamas, in attendance.
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
World News // 10 hours ago
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
May 22 (UPI) -- U.S. investment bank Citi was hit with $78.4 million in fines by British regulators for failings in its trading systems and controls including a notorious "fat-finger" blunder that sent European bourses into free-fall.
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
World News // 11 hours ago
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
May 22 (UPI) -- Norway, Ireland and Spain said Wednesday they would formally recognize Palestine as a state as of Tuesday in an effort to inject renewed impetus into a hoped-for two-state solution to decades of conflict in the region.
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
World News // 13 hours ago
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
May 22 (UPI) -- Zhang Zhan, a Chinese blogger and citizen journalist imprisoned four years in China for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a recorded statement that she has been released from prison.
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
World News // 19 hours ago
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
May 21 (UPI) -- A British immigration enforcement officer charged last week for working with Hong Kong intelligence has been found dead, police said Tuesday.
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
World News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
May 21 (UPI) -- A British passenger flying Singapore Airlines died and 71 more were injured when a flight from London encountered severe turbulence Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Commerce Department wants a million women in construction industry
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Judge hears two arguments to toss out charges in Trump classified documents case
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement