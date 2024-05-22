Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2024 / 10:18 AM

Meningitis outbreak in Saudi Arabia spreading to Muslim pilgrims

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Twelve cases of meningitis linked to Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia have been reported to national health agencies in three countries, the CDC said in a travel health notice. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Twelve cases of meningitis linked to Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia have been reported to national health agencies in three countries, the CDC said in a travel health notice. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Muslim pilgrims attending the annual Hajj could be at risk for meningitis due to outbreaks occurring in Saudi Arabia, U.S. health officials warned this week.

Twelve cases of meningitis linked to Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia have been reported to national health agencies in three countries, the CDC said in a travel health notice.

Advertisement

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia that can be performed any time of the year, the CDC said.

The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage, scheduled to occur June 14 to 19 this year, in which between 2 to 3 million Muslims travel to Mecca.

Related

Saudi Arabia requires all Hajj and Umrah pilgrims older than 1 year to be vaccinated for meningitis, the CDC noted.

Nevertheless, nine of the meningitis cases were unvaccinated, the CDC said.

Meningitis is a rare but severe disease that kills 10% to 15% of patients, even if they're receiving antibiotics, the CDC said.

The infection causes inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms can include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity and altered mental status, the CDC said.

The infection also can spread into the bloodstream, with additional symptoms including chills, fatigue, cold hands and feet, severe aches and pains, rapid breathing, diarrhea and a dark purple rash.

Advertisement

Symptoms worsen rapidly and can become life-threatening within hours, the CDC noted. Survivors might wind up deaf or require amputation.

There have been five cases reported in the United States, four cases in France and three cases in the United Kingdom, the CDC said.

Ten cases involve patients who traveled to Saudi Arabia, and two were in people who had close contact with recent travelers.

Two cases were in children younger than 18, four in young adults ages 18 to 44, four in middle-aged folks ages 45-64, and two in adults aged 65 or older, the CDC said.

In the United States, meningitis vaccination is routinely recommended for teenagers and for travelers to countries where meningitis outbreaks are occurring. This could include a booster dose for folks who had their last vaccination three to five years before.

The CDC is urging doctors to make sure that Muslim patients considering a pilgrimage are fully vaccinated against meningitis.

Doctors also should be on the lookout for symptoms of meningitis among any patients returning to the United States following a pilgrimage to Mecca, the CDC said.

The most recent global outbreak of meningitis associated with travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj was in 2000-2001, the CDC said.

Advertisement

That outbreak was primarily caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup W (NmW), the same bacteria responsible for 10 of the cases in this latest outbreak.

Since 2002, Saudi Arabia has required that international travelers provide documentation of meningitis vaccination, the CDC said.

"Nevertheless, meningococcal vaccination coverage among Umrah travelers is known to be incomplete," the CDC said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about meningitis.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran's supreme leader guides funeral service for president killed in helicopter crash
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 22 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader led prayers at a funeral service in Tehran Wednesday for the country's president and others killed in a helicopter crash, with foreign leaders, including the head of Hamas, in attendance.
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
World News // 2 hours ago
Citi fined $78M by British regulators for high-frequency trading, risk control rule breaches
May 22 (UPI) -- U.S. investment bank Citi was hit with $78.4 million in fines by British regulators for failings in its trading systems and controls including a notorious "fat-finger" blunder that sent European bourses into free-fall.
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
World News // 4 hours ago
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state; Israel recalls envoys
May 22 (UPI) -- Norway, Ireland and Spain said Wednesday they would formally recognize Palestine as a state as of Tuesday in an effort to inject renewed impetus into a hoped-for two-state solution to decades of conflict in the region.
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
World News // 6 hours ago
Chinese blogger jailed 4 years for COVID-19 reporting says she's been released
May 22 (UPI) -- Zhang Zhan, a Chinese blogger and citizen journalist imprisoned four years in China for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, said in a recorded statement that she has been released from prison.
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
World News // 11 hours ago
Police: Briton accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead
May 21 (UPI) -- A British immigration enforcement officer charged last week for working with Hong Kong intelligence has been found dead, police said Tuesday.
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
World News // 23 hours ago
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
May 21 (UPI) -- A British passenger flying Singapore Airlines died and 71 more were injured when a flight from London encountered severe turbulence Tuesday.
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands turn out as funeral procession begins for Iranian president
KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 21 (UPI) -- Funeral events for Iran's president and foreign minister got underway Tuesday with a procession on the streets of the northwestern city of Tabriz, while investigators launched a probe into the deadly helicopter crash.
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
World News // 21 hours ago
European Council approves 'risk-based' AI regulations
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Council approved a new measure setting limits on artificial intelligence among member states.
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
World News // 1 day ago
Australia, New Zealand begin airlifts from New Caledonia; Macron heads to islands
May 21 (UPI) -- Australia and New Zealand despatched military flights to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens and tourists amid days of unrest that has killed at least six people.
Benjamin Netanyahu slams ICC prosecutor seeking his arrest on war crimes charges
World News // 1 day ago
Benjamin Netanyahu slams ICC prosecutor seeking his arrest on war crimes charges
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted with fury to a request by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor for warrants to arrest him and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Trump classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago bedroom after FBI search, court documents reveal
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
Elvis' granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure auction this week
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
1 dead, 71 injured after 'extreme turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Iowa tornado destroys rural town as police confirm fatalities
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
Senators call for federal inquiry over barring Andretti team from Formula One
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement