Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 20, 2024 / 9:18 AM / Updated at 9:31 AM

At least 11 killed, 28 injured by Russian shelling, missile strikes in Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
This is aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a lakeside leisure facility on the outskirts of Kharkiv, where seven of the 11 victims of a wave of aerial attacks on the region died. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
This is aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a lakeside leisure facility on the outskirts of Kharkiv, where seven of the 11 victims of a wave of aerial attacks on the region died. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- At least 11 civilians, including a pregnant woman, were killed and 28 injured after Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv province.

Six of the victims were killed in attacks on an outdoor leisure center on the outskirts of Kharkiv on Sunday that also injured 16 people, including an 8-year-old girl. A police officer and two paramedics were injured as they came to the aid of victims of the initial attack.

Advertisement

Kharkiv regional state administration head Oleh Syniehubov accused Russian forces of using two Iskander ballistic missiles to carry out what he called a "double-tap" strike in which a target is hit twice in relatively quick succession with the second strike deliberately aimed at killing and maiming emergency personnel attending the scene.

The other four fatalities were in attacks on a suburb of Kharkiv and villages in Kupiansk district about 70 miles southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Related

"May 20 is a Day of Mourning in the Kharkiv region," Syniehubov said on social media.

"As a result of the shelling of the villages of Kivsharivka, Novoosynove and the Malodanyliv community, the occupiers took the lives of 11 people. Among the dead is a pregnant woman."

Advertisement

Ukraine replied by launching attacks on targets in the neighboring Russian region of Bolgorod, injuring at least 13 people.

Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said Shebekino, just over the border from Vovchansk, was hit with multiple-launch rockets that injured 11 people, including three children, and damaged apartment buildings and cars.

Two people were injured in shelling of Rzhevka village, 5 miles to the northeast.

Air raid alarms continued over into Monday with Gladkov posting on social media that Shebekino had been targeted again, damaging two apartment buildings, but that no one had been hurt.

Gladkov warned residents to take shelter.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media to call on Kyiv's Western partners to find the political resolve to supply sorely needed air defense systems to Ukraine's armed forces.

"Almost every hour, there are new reports of Russian terrorist strikes. Missiles, bombs, and artillery -- the only thing that allows Russia to continue its aggression is its ability to terrorize our cities and communities, killing ordinary people," he wrote in a post on X.

"The world can put an end to Russian terror. To achieve this, the lack of political will among leaders must be overcome. Two Patriots for Kharkiv will fundamentally change the situation.

Advertisement

"Air defense systems in our other cities, as well as sufficient support for our warriors on the frontlines, will ensure the defeat of Russian terror."

Latest Headlines

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant; three Hamas leaders
World News // 52 minutes ago
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant; three Hamas leaders
May 20 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three top Hamas leaders on Monday.
Aid flows into Gaza as U.S. military completes floating bridge
World News // 1 day ago
Aid flows into Gaza as U.S. military completes floating bridge
May 18 (UPI) -- Humanitarian aid has started moving into Gaza via a temporary pier, two days after the U.S. military began construction on the floating causeway.
Elon Musk visits Indonesia for launch of Starlink Internet services
World News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk visits Indonesia for launch of Starlink Internet services
May 20 (UPI) -- Touting the importance of connectivity to remote parts of the world, Elon Musk announced that his Starlink satellite Internet service was up and running in Indonesia on Sunday.
Newly inaugurated Taiwan president calls on China to end military intimidation
World News // 3 hours ago
Newly inaugurated Taiwan president calls on China to end military intimidation
May 20 (UPI) -- Incoming Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te used his inauguration Monday to urge China to exchange its intimidatory tactics for peaceful co-existence and to respect the democratic decision of Taiwanese voters.
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
World News // 8 hours ago
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
May 20 (UPI) -- President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran died in a helicopter crash, the government confirmed Monday after search-and-rescue teams reached the wreckage of the aircraft and found no surviving passengers.
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
World News // 22 hours ago
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
May 19 (UPI) -- Search-and-rescue teams early Monday reached the crash site of a helicopter that had been transporting President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and found no signs of surviving passengers, according to state-run media.
Israeli minister threatens to quit if Netanyahu does not agree to new Gaza plan
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli minister threatens to quit if Netanyahu does not agree to new Gaza plan
May 18 (UPI) -- Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's three-member war cabinet, said Saturday he would quit the government if it does not adopt a new plan to end the war in Gaza.
Body of fourth slain hostage identified by Israeli military
World News // 1 day ago
Body of fourth slain hostage identified by Israeli military
May 18 (UPI) -- Israeli troops recovered the body of Ron Benjamin Saturday after he was among 252 citizens of Israel and other nations captured during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
Brixham, England, residents forced to boil water after contamination
World News // 1 day ago
Brixham, England, residents forced to boil water after contamination
May 18 (UPI) -- The U.K. Health Security Agency reported 46 cases of cryptosporidiosis, an illness that causes intense diarrhea, linked to a water crisis in Brixham, England.
Police tie U.S. rapist to murders of four young Canadian women in 1970s
World News // 1 day ago
Police tie U.S. rapist to murders of four young Canadian women in 1970s
May 18 (UPI) -- Federal police in Alberta say a U.S. citizen convicted of rape was behind the murders of four women in the Canadian province in the 1970s.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant; three Hamas leaders
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant; three Hamas leaders
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement