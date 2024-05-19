Advertisement
May 19, 2024 / 12:05 PM / Updated at 12:02 AM

Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan

By Ehren Wynder & Darryl Coote
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (L) during a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River, on Sunday. Photo by Office of the President of Azerbaijan/UPI
1 of 4 | Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (L) during a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan on the Aras River, on Sunday. Photo by Office of the President of Azerbaijan/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran suffered a crash landing Sunday, according to state-run media.

Though Raisi's condition was uncertain, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent, announcement Monday morning that rescue teams have arrived at the site of the wreckage and that "the condition is not good," Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Some 73 recuse teams had been deployed to reach the site of the crash in the Varzaqan region of Iran.

Raisi, 63, was returning Sunday from a visit to the Iranian border with Azerbaijan, where he inaugurated a dam on the Aras river with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, when his helicopter went down amid dense fog.

"We hope Almighty God will return the respected, esteemed president and his entourage to the arms of the nation," Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement.

"Everyone should pray for the health of these people who are serving the Iranian nation," he added. "The nation doesn't need to be worried or anxious as the administration of the country will not be disrupted at all."

Aliyev said he was "profoundly troubled" by news of the crash.

"Our prayers to Allah Almighty are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation," he said on X.

"As a neighbor, friend and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands ready to offer any assistance needed."

The president's convoy consisted of three helicopters, two of which landed safely, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Friday prayers leader Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem were also aboard the president's helicopter, the semi-official news agency said, adding that a number of people with the president have managed to make phone calls.

Raisi, known as the Butcher of Tehran for his involvement in the 1988 mass execution of thousands of political prisoners, was re-elected president of the Middle Eastern country in 2021, in an contest widely regarded as influenced by Khamenei.

In the event of Raisi's death, the presidency would pass to Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, with Khamenei's approval. A new president must be elected within 50 days.

Most of the Iranian military's helicopters date to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and international sanctions make it difficult for the government to acquire parts for them.

Raisi, himself, is under U.S. sanctions for his involvement in the 1988 massacre.

