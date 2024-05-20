Advertisement
World News
May 20, 2024 / 7:08 AM

Newly inaugurated Taiwan president calls on China to end military intimidation

By Paul Godfrey
Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te used his inauguration Monday to urge China to exchange its intimidatory tactics for peaceful co-existence and to respect the democratic decision of Taiwanese voters. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te used his inauguration Monday to urge China to exchange its intimidatory tactics for peaceful co-existence and to respect the democratic decision of Taiwanese voters. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- Incoming Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te used his inauguration Monday to urge China to exchange its intimidatory tactics for peaceful co-existence and to respect the democratic decision of Taiwanese voters.

"I hope that China will face the reality of our existence, respect the choices of the people of Taiwan, and in good faith, choose dialogue over confrontation, exchange over containment," Lai said in a speech at his swearing-in ceremony.

Advertisement

"I also want to call on China to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war."

He called on China to make a start by permitting the resumption of two-way tourism and allowing Chinese students to enroll in degree courses at Taiwanese universities.

Related

Lai insisted Taiwan would never give in to threats but would not provoke China either, saying his government would maintain the status quo and adhere to the Four Commitments for Peace of "strengthened national defense; improved economic security; stable and principled cross-strait leadership and values-based diplomacy."

Advertisement

However, he warned that Taiwan should not be under any illusion that giving in to China's demand to renounce independence would alter China's ultimate goal of re-unification, potentially by force.

"So long as China refuses to renounce the use of force against Taiwan, all of us in Taiwan ought to understand, that even if we accept the entirety of China's position and give up our sovereignty, China's ambition to annex Taiwan will not simply disappear," said Lai.

Hailing the partnership between the people of the United States and Taiwan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warmly congratulated Lai, commending him for his efforts in strengthening U.S.-Taiwan relations during his eight years as vice president and prime minister.

Washington looked forward to working with him "to advance our shared interests and values, deepen our longstanding unofficial relationship, and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Blinken said in a statement.

Beijing, which has railed against the rise of Lai's Democratic Prospective Party which it sees as pro-independence, reacted by declaring Taiwan independence "a dead end".

"Regardless of the pretext or the banner under which it is pursued, the push for Taiwan independence is destined to fail," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Advertisement

China's Commerce Ministry timed the inauguration to unveil new sanctions against U.S. defense companies Boeing, General Dynamics and General Atomics for sales of weapons systems to Taiwan, while the Chinese embassy in London held a press briefing asking the British government not to acknowledge the inauguration of a new president.

Beijing mounted a campaign to try to derail Lai's campaign for the presidency culminating the day before his victory in the Jan. 13 election with a warning from the Defense Ministry that any steps toward independence would be crushed.

Incursions by Chinese warships and aircraft into Taiwan waters and airspace have since seen a dramatic rise.

Latest Headlines

Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
May 20 (UPI) -- President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran died in a helicopter crash, the government confirmed Monday after search-and-rescue teams reached the wreckage of the aircraft and found no surviving passengers.
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
World News // 19 hours ago
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
May 19 (UPI) -- Search-and-rescue teams early Monday reached the crash site of a helicopter that had been transporting President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and found no signs of surviving passengers, according to state-run media.
Israeli minister threatens to quit if Netanyahu does not agree to new Gaza plan
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli minister threatens to quit if Netanyahu does not agree to new Gaza plan
May 18 (UPI) -- Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's three-member war cabinet, said Saturday he would quit the government if it does not adopt a new plan to end the war in Gaza.
Body of fourth slain hostage identified by Israeli military
World News // 1 day ago
Body of fourth slain hostage identified by Israeli military
May 18 (UPI) -- Israeli troops recovered the body of Ron Benjamin Saturday after he was among 252 citizens of Israel and other nations captured during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
Brixham, England, residents forced to boil water after contamination
World News // 1 day ago
Brixham, England, residents forced to boil water after contamination
May 18 (UPI) -- The U.K. Health Security Agency reported 46 cases of cryptosporidiosis, an illness that causes intense diarrhea, linked to a water crisis in Brixham, England.
Police tie U.S. rapist to murders of four young Canadian women in 1970s
World News // 1 day ago
Police tie U.S. rapist to murders of four young Canadian women in 1970s
May 18 (UPI) -- Federal police in Alberta say a U.S. citizen convicted of rape was behind the murders of four women in the Canadian province in the 1970s.
Flash floods kill 50 in northern Afghanistan
World News // 1 day ago
Flash floods kill 50 in northern Afghanistan
May 18 (UPI) -- Flash floods triggered by heavy rain killed 50 people Friday in Afghanistan's Ghor province, according to government officials.
Aid flows into Gaza as U.S. military completes floating bridge
World News // 1 day ago
Aid flows into Gaza as U.S. military completes floating bridge
May 18 (UPI) -- Humanitarian aid has started moving into Gaza via a temporary pier, two days after the U.S. military began construction on the floating causeway.
Slovak PM Fico improving, attacker charged with attempted murder
World News // 1 day ago
Slovak PM Fico improving, attacker charged with attempted murder
May 18 (UPI) -- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in serious condition but with an improved prognosis reported Saturday.
Israel recovers bodies of 3 Hamas hostages in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
Israel recovers bodies of 3 Hamas hostages in Gaza
May 17 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces said Friday they have recovered the bodies of three citizens who were kidnapped from a music festival by Hamas militants last October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
Helicopter carrying Iran's president crashes in East Azerbaijan
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
CNN political commentator Alice Stewart dies at 58
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
Iran's president killed in helicopter crash, gov't confirms
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
Judge says Ohio law banning cities from regulating tobacco sales is unconstitutional
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
State Department issues worldwide travel alert
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement