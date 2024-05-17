Trending
May 17, 2024 / 1:47 PM

Israel recovers bodies of 3 Hamas hostages in Gaza

By Simon Druker
Israeli military forces said Friday they have recovered the bodies of three citizens who were kidnapped from a music festival by Hamas militants last October. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces
Israeli military forces said Friday they have recovered the bodies of three citizens who were kidnapped from a music festival by Hamas militants last October. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

May 17 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces said Friday they have recovered the bodies of three citizens who were kidnapped from a music festival by Hamas militants last October.

The IDF confirmed the bodies of Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelernter have now been returned to Israel.

The three were found by Israeli soldiers Thursday in a tunnel near the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Louk's body had previously been dragged into Gaza and displayed in videos, being paraded around by militants in the back of a truck.

All three were killed after escaping the initial attack by the terrorist group on Oct. 7, 2023, at the open-air music festival in southern Israel.

"Our hearts go out to them, to the families, at this difficult time and we will leave no stone unturned, we will do everything in our power to find our hostages and bring them home," IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters Friday during a news conference in Tel Aviv.

"We will not rest until we do."

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met Wednesday with representatives from 17 countries, discussing a "collective call" for Hamas to immediately release the remaining Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

A proposed cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, brokered by other countries has not yet materialized.

"We will return all our hostages, the dead and the alive alike. I congratulate our brave forces who, with determined action, have returned our sons and daughters home," Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday in a post in Hebrew on X, translated to English on Google.

"I congratulate our brave forces who, with determined action, returned boys and girls to their border."

Netanyahu has continued to insist the IDF will conduct a full-scale invasion of the southernmost Gaza city of Rafah, despite mounting pressure from the international community.

Trucks depart U.S. floating pier, bringing humanitarian aid ashore in Gaza
World News // 6 hours ago
Trucks depart U.S. floating pier, bringing humanitarian aid ashore in Gaza
May 17 (UPI) -- The first trucks carrying more than 500 tons of humanitarian assistance began rolling off a U.S.-built floating causeway on the Gaza shore Friday morning, the American military said.
British watchdog says it will not probe Microsoft-Mistral partnership
World News // 2 hours ago
British watchdog says it will not probe Microsoft-Mistral partnership
May 17 (UPI) -- Britain's competition watchdog agency said on Friday that it will not launch an investigation into Microsoft's partnership with French artificial intelligence firm Mistral, saying the arrangements did not meet the thresh
EU suspends four Russian media outlets for propaganda, Ukraine war support
World News // 2 hours ago
EU suspends four Russian media outlets for propaganda, Ukraine war support
May 17 (UPI) -- The European Council Friday voted to suspend four Russian media outlets from broadcasting in the European Union. It said the outlets spread Russian propaganda and support the war of aggression against Ukraine.
Vatican issues new rules on declaration of supernatural phenomena
World News // 3 hours ago
Vatican issues new rules on declaration of supernatural phenomena
May 17 (UPI) -- The Vatican said that officials on Friday published new documents updating the reporting of supernatural phenomena, declaring that neither the pope or local bishops will make a declaration on if the incident was supernat
ICJ: Israel rejects South African claims Rafah offensive is final phase of plan to wipe out Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
ICJ: Israel rejects South African claims Rafah offensive is final phase of plan to wipe out Gaza
May 17 (UPI) -- Israeli government lawyers opened day two of a South African bid to persuade the International Court of Justice to force it to halt its "genocidal" offensive on Rafah with a strong rebuttal.
Putin says Russia seeks 'buffer zone' in Kharkiv; drone attacks knock out power in Crimea
World News // 4 hours ago
Putin says Russia seeks 'buffer zone' in Kharkiv; drone attacks knock out power in Crimea
May 17 (UPI) -- Drone attacks knocked out power in the Crimea port city of Sevastopol and the early morning hours on Friday, striking an electrical substation that may take a day to repair.
South Korean town looks for rural rejuvenation in shadow of the DMZ
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korean town looks for rural rejuvenation in shadow of the DMZ
YEONCHEON, South Korea, May 17 (UPI) -- As millions of commuters in Seoul crowd onto subways or sit in rush hour traffic every morning, Kim Eun-beom heads to a very different workplace just 60 miles away: the Hantang River, where he'll go fishing.
French police fatally shoot suspect attempting to set fire to synagogue
World News // 9 hours ago
French police fatally shoot suspect attempting to set fire to synagogue
May 17 (UPI) -- French police early Friday fatally shot an armed suspect about to set fire to a synagogue in the city of Rouen, officials said.
Status of imprisoned Chinese blogger unknown five days after scheduled release
World News // 14 hours ago
Status of imprisoned Chinese blogger unknown five days after scheduled release
May 16 (UPI) -- The status and location of a Chinese blogger who was imprisoned for her coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak remained unknown Thursday, five days after she was to be released from a Shanghai prison.
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
World News // 19 hours ago
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
May 16 (UPI) -- Leaders at the 33rd Arab League summit on Thursday condemned the Israeli offensive in Gaza and called for the "immediate" withdrawal of forces from the region.
