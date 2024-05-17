Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 17, 2024 / 3:59 AM / Updated at 4:35 AM

French police fatally shoot suspect attempting to set fire to synagogue

By Darryl Coote

May 17 (UPI) -- French police early Friday fatally shot an armed suspect about to set fire to a synagogue in the city of Rouen, officials said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the police action in a statement online.

Advertisement

"In Rouen, national police officers neutralized early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city's synagogue," he said on X. "I congratulate them for their responsiveness and courage."

Mayor Nicola Mayer-Rossignol of the French city located about 84 miles north of Paris said no one was harmed aside from the suspect.

Related

He said his thoughts were with the city's Jewish community.

"Through this attack and this attempted burning of the synagogue of @Rouen, it is not only the Israelite community that is affected," he added on X. "The entire town of @Rouen is bruised and is shocked."

Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, said the act was meant to intimidate all Jews.

"Once again, there is an attempt to create a climate of terror for the Jews in our country," Arfi said. "Fighting anti-Semitism is defending the Republic."

Elie Korchia, president of the Central Consistory of France, praised police for their response to the incident.

Advertisement

"On this Shabbat eve, an armed individual who wanted to set fire to the consistorial synagogue of Rouen was neutralized by the police, who were nearby," he said on X. "Thank you to our law enforcement who avoided a new anti-semitic tragedy in our country."

The incident comes amid growing tensions in France over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, resulting in an increase in anti-semitic incidents.

Earlier this week, vandals defaced Paris' Wall of the Righteous Holocaust Memorial with a series of red hand prints.

The monument is etched with the names of the more than 3,900 people who risked their lives to save Jews in France during the Second World War.

French President Emmanuel Macron decided the defacement as undermining "the memory as well as the victims of the Shoah."

According to the European Jewish Congress, there has been an increase in anti-semitism across Europe since the Israel-Hamas war exploded on Oct. 7.

In France, there was a 1,000% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023 compared to a year earlier, it said.

"Since October 7, the number of antisemitic incidents across Europe has surged to levels unprecedented since WWII," it said in a statement following the early Friday attack.

Advertisement

"We cannot turn a blind eye to this rising wave of hatred."

This story is breaking. Return for updates.

Latest Headlines

Status of imprisoned Chinese blogger unknown five days after scheduled release
World News // 5 hours ago
Status of imprisoned Chinese blogger unknown five days after scheduled release
May 16 (UPI) -- The status and location of a Chinese blogger who was imprisoned for her coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak remained unknown Thursday, five days after she was to be released from a Shanghai prison.
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
World News // 9 hours ago
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
May 16 (UPI) -- Leaders at the 33rd Arab League summit on Thursday condemned the Israeli offensive in Gaza and called for the "immediate" withdrawal of forces from the region.
Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
World News // 22 hours ago
Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
May 16 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday in a show of growing solidarity between their two countries amid their growing tensions with the United States.
Fico attacker, 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, charged with attempted murder
World News // 13 hours ago
Fico attacker, 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, charged with attempted murder
May 16 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly tried to assasinate Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico was charged Thursday with attempted murder. Juraj Cintula, 71, is a former security guard and writer.
U.S. anchors floating causeway to Gaza shore; aid deliveries expected within days
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. anchors floating causeway to Gaza shore; aid deliveries expected within days
May 16 (UPI) -- American logistics troops anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza early Thursday as an amphibious mission to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians by sea gathered pace.
Zelensky visits Kharkiv amid 'extremely difficult' attacks, says situation under control
World News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky visits Kharkiv amid 'extremely difficult' attacks, says situation under control
May 16 (UPI) -- President Volodymr Zelensky Thursday visited Kharkiv as intense Russian attacks raged on Ukraine's second largest city, thanking defenders wounded trying to repel Russian invaders.
EU opens probe into Meta's efforts to protect minors on Facebook, Instagram
World News // 20 hours ago
EU opens probe into Meta's efforts to protect minors on Facebook, Instagram
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission said on Thursday that it started an investigation into Meta to determine if Facebook and Instagram have violated the Digital Services Act by not doing enough to protect minors.
China launches 15-day visa-free entry for cruise passengers
World News // 21 hours ago
China launches 15-day visa-free entry for cruise passengers
May 16 (UPI) -- In a way to boost the Chinese economy post-pandemic, the country on Wednesday started to allow visa-free entry for tourists on cruise ships in group tours when their stays last 15 days or less.
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
May 16 (UPI) -- Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a friendly-fire incident in northern Gaza after they were mistakenly targeted by tank artillery fire, the Israeli military said.
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. military is scheduled to begin installing a floating pier and causeway Wednesday night that will enable humanitarian aid shipments for Gaza residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
House Republicans vote to advance contempt proceedings against Merrick Garland
House Republicans vote to advance contempt proceedings against Merrick Garland
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement