British watchdog says it will not probe Microsoft-Mistral partnership

May 17 (UPI) -- Britain's competition watchdog agency said on Friday that it will not launch an investigation into Microsoft's partnership with French artificial intelligence firm Mistral, saying the arrangements did not meet the threshold for a probe.
Microsoft invested $16 million into Mistral earlier this year for a minority stake, initially sending up flags by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority on whether it qualified as a merger. For the investment, Mistral added its large language models to Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform.