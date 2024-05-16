Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 16, 2024 / 11:02 PM

Status of imprisoned Chinese blogger unknown five days after scheduled release

By Darryl Coote
Zhang Zhan, 40, seen here in a screen capture of a video uploaded to YouTube on May 14, 2020, the same day she was arrested on charges relating to her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic from Wuhan. Screen capture courtesy YouTube/video
Zhang Zhan, 40, seen here in a screen capture of a video uploaded to YouTube on May 14, 2020, the same day she was arrested on charges relating to her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic from Wuhan. Screen capture courtesy YouTube/video

May 16 (UPI) -- The status and location of a Chinese blogger who was imprisoned for her coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak remained unknown Thursday, five days after she was to be released from a Shanghai prison, raising worries about her safety.

Zhang Zhan, 40, had spent four years in a Chinese prison following her conviction in December 2020 for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" with her early coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan, ground zero of the pandemic.

Advertisement

She was to be released from Shanghai Women's Prison on Monday, but no one has heard from her since, leading some to describe her as having been "disappeared."

"Day 5: it's poignant that #ZhangZhan, who inspires us to fight for transparency and the right to information, has been 'disappeared' and her family silenced once again," Jane Wang, a Chinese activist based in Britain who has been advocating for Zhang's release, said Thursday on X.

Related

Wang initially publicized that there had been no confirmation that Zhang had left the prison as expected on Monday.

She said they should have either heard from her or her family by Monday night concerning her release.

Advertisement

"Instead, we are left wondering where she is, how she is doing physically and mentally, what's happened to her family and what the future holds for her," Wang said.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the Biden administration is "deeply concerned" over reports of Zhang's disappearance and urged the People's Republic of China to respect her human rights.

"The United States has repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and authorities' mistreatment of her," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Zhang was arrested May 14, 2020, the same day she posted her final video of hundreds she had shared on social media, including YouTube, detailing the situation in Wuhan amid the pandemic and China's repressive response to it.

As she was serving her sentence, there were doubts raised that she would be released when the time came, with Reporters Without Borders stating last month that journalists detained for their work in China are often surveilled after release and banned from traveling abroad.

The non-government international journalism advocate said that she had undergone hunger strikes during her imprisonment in defense of her innocence, which resulted in her nearly dying. Authorities ended up force feeding her nasally with a tube, it said.

Advertisement

China has jailed more than prisoners and press freedom advocates than any other country with at least 119 detainees, RSF said, and is ranked 179th out of 180 countries in its 2023 world press freedom index.

Latest Headlines

Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
World News // 5 hours ago
Arab League calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza, establishment of Palestinian state
May 16 (UPI) -- Leaders at the 33rd Arab League summit on Thursday condemned the Israeli offensive in Gaza and called for the "immediate" withdrawal of forces from the region.
Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
World News // 18 hours ago
Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
May 16 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday in a show of growing solidarity between their two countries amid their growing tensions with the United States.
Fico attacker, 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, charged with attempted murder
World News // 9 hours ago
Fico attacker, 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, charged with attempted murder
May 16 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly tried to assasinate Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico was charged Thursday with attempted murder. Juraj Cintula, 71, is a former security guard and writer.
U.S. anchors floating causeway to Gaza shore; aid deliveries expected within days
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. anchors floating causeway to Gaza shore; aid deliveries expected within days
May 16 (UPI) -- American logistics troops anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza early Thursday as an amphibious mission to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians by sea gathered pace.
Zelensky visits Kharkiv amid 'extremely difficult' attacks, says situation under control
World News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky visits Kharkiv amid 'extremely difficult' attacks, says situation under control
May 16 (UPI) -- President Volodymr Zelensky Thursday visited Kharkiv as intense Russian attacks raged on Ukraine's second largest city, thanking defenders wounded trying to repel Russian invaders.
EU opens probe into Meta's efforts to protect minors on Facebook, Instagram
World News // 15 hours ago
EU opens probe into Meta's efforts to protect minors on Facebook, Instagram
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission said on Thursday that it started an investigation into Meta to determine if Facebook and Instagram have violated the Digital Services Act by not doing enough to protect minors.
China launches 15-day visa-free entry for cruise passengers
World News // 16 hours ago
China launches 15-day visa-free entry for cruise passengers
May 16 (UPI) -- In a way to boost the Chinese economy post-pandemic, the country on Wednesday started to allow visa-free entry for tourists on cruise ships in group tours when their stays last 15 days or less.
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
World News // 16 hours ago
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
May 16 (UPI) -- Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a friendly-fire incident in northern Gaza after they were mistakenly targeted by tank artillery fire, the Israeli military said.
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. military is scheduled to begin installing a floating pier and causeway Wednesday night that will enable humanitarian aid shipments for Gaza residents.
YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
World News // 1 day ago
YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
May 15 (UPI) -- "Glory to Hong Kong," the popular protest song that became synonymous with the pro-democracy movement there in 2019, was pulled this week from YouTube after an appeals court win for the region's government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Google Doodle recognizes Native American activist Hank Adams
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
House Republicans vote to advance contempt proceedings against Merrick Garland
House Republicans vote to advance contempt proceedings against Merrick Garland
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen testifies about lying under oath
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement