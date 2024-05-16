Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 16, 2024 / 9:13 AM

Zelensky visits Kharkiv amid 'extremely difficult' attacks, says situation under control

By Doug Cunningham
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kharkiv Thursday for military briefings and visits with wounded soldiers as Russia attacks the region with 30,000 troops. He said while the situation is extremely difficult, Russian losses are heavy and the Kharkiv region is generally under control. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kharkiv Thursday for military briefings and visits with wounded soldiers as Russia attacks the region with 30,000 troops. He said while the situation is extremely difficult, Russian losses are heavy and the Kharkiv region is generally under control. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

May 16 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday visited Kharkiv as intense Russian attacks raged on Ukraine's second-largest city, thanking defenders wounded trying to repel Russian invaders.

He held a meeting of Ukraine's Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv, according to Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform. Zelensky said while conditions are "extremely difficult," the situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control and Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops.

Advertisement

Zelensky said he also met with wounded soldiers and the commander of an assault brigade.

"I spoke with them and presented them with state awards," Zelensky posted on X. "I am grateful to our warriors for their service and bravery. Ukraine is proud of them all. I also want to thank our medical workers, who are currently facing a difficult challenge as we defend our Kharkiv region."

Related

Zelensky met with fighters from the 92nd Assault Brigade "Ivan Sirko" and was briefed by the brigade commander on the situation as Russians pressed their Kharkiv offensive.

Russia targeted the Kharkiv Oblast on May 10 with an estimated 30,000 troops, focusing the attack on Lyptsi and Vovchansk, settlements just south of the border about 45 miles from Kharkiv.

Advertisement

According to the Kyiv Independent Zelensky got detailed reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who leads the Khortytsia group of Ukrainian military forces as well as a briefing from Yurii Sodol, the commander of the operational-tactical group in Kharkiv.

Zelensky said the situation was analyzed in detail and plans were made to counter Russia's offensive.

"A plan of further actions has been determined -- both for the Kharkiv regional authorities and for all structures responsible for security in the region," he said.

Wednesday Ukraine said its forces were forced to withdraw from several towns and villages close to the northeastern border with Russia in Kharkiv province after heavy Russian fire. Ukrainian Armed Forces said despite the withdrawal said they were "not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold."

Ukraine has sent reinforcements into the Kharkiv region and more are expected to be deployed there.

Zelensky's Kharkiv visit came just after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Binken made a surprise visit to Ukraine to assure Ukraine that military aid, weapons and ammunition are being rushed to the frontlines.

Blinken said some supplies from the recently passed $62 billion aid package for Ukraine had already arrived and much more is coming, including an addition $2 billion in defense funding.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. anchors floating causeway to Gaza shore; aid deliveries expected within days
World News // 58 minutes ago
U.S. anchors floating causeway to Gaza shore; aid deliveries expected within days
May 16 (UPI) -- American logistics troops anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza early Thursday as an amphibious mission to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians by sea gathered pace.
EU opens probe into Meta's efforts to protect minors on Facebook, Instagram
World News // 1 hour ago
EU opens probe into Meta's efforts to protect minors on Facebook, Instagram
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission said on Thursday that it started an investigation into Meta to determine if Facebook and Instagram have violated the Digital Services Act by not doing enough to protect minors.
China launches 15-day visa-free entry for cruise passengers
World News // 2 hours ago
China launches 15-day visa-free entry for cruise passengers
May 16 (UPI) -- In a way to boost the Chinese economy post-pandemic, the country on Wednesday started to allow visa-free entry for tourists on cruise ships in group tours when their stays last 15 days or less.
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza
May 16 (UPI) -- Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a friendly-fire incident in northern Gaza after they were mistakenly targeted by tank artillery fire, the Israeli military said.
Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
World News // 4 hours ago
Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
May 16 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday in a show of growing solidarity between their two countries amid their growing tensions with the United States.
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. military is scheduled to begin installing a floating pier and causeway Wednesday night that will enable humanitarian aid shipments for Gaza residents.
YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
World News // 1 day ago
YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
May 15 (UPI) -- "Glory to Hong Kong," the popular protest song that became synonymous with the pro-democracy movement there in 2019, was pulled this week from YouTube after an appeals court win for the region's government.
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
World News // 22 hours ago
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
May 15 (UPI) -- Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot five times in an assassination attempt Wednesday and underwent more than three hours of surgery. "He's not in a life threatening situation at this moment," officials said.
U.S., China explain positions during AI discussion in Geneva
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., China explain positions during AI discussion in Geneva
May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. officials had a "candid and constructive" conversation with Chinese representatives on Tuesday about the concerns and uses of artificial intelligence in one of the first high-level meetings between the countries.
Blinken says U.S. will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in defense funding
World News // 1 day ago
Blinken says U.S. will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in defense funding
May 15 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. will provide an additional $2 billion in defense funding to Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law erasing climate change from Florida policy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement