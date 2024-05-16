Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 16, 2024 / 7:06 AM

5 Israeli paratroopers killed, 7 wounded by friendly-fire in northern Gaza

By Paul Godfrey
Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a friendly-fire incident in northern Gaza after they were mistakenly targeted by tank artillery fire, the Israeli military said. The Israel Defense Forces are investigating. File Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a friendly-fire incident in northern Gaza after they were mistakenly targeted by tank artillery fire, the Israeli military said. The Israel Defense Forces are investigating. File Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a friendly-fire incident in northern Gaza after they were mistakenly targeted by tank artillery fire, the Israeli military said.

The victims, all paratroopers from the 202nd Brigade, were hit when a tank supporting an operation in the Jabalia refugee camp fired two shells at a building where they had established a makeshift post at around 7 p.m. local time Thursday, according to a preliminary Israel Defense Forces investigation.

Advertisement

The tank opened fire after identifying the presence of a weapon in the building.

The IDF named the dead as Sgt. Ilan Cohen, 20; Staff Sgt. Betzalel David Shashuah, 21; Staff Sgt. Gilad Arye Boim, 22; Sgt. Daniel Chemu, 20; and Cpt. Roy Beit Yaakov, 22.

Related

Three of the seven soldiers injured are in serious condition.

The incident occurred after the Israeli military returned to the area north of Gaza City after previously drawing down its forces, saying Hamas had re-established a presence -- prompting a mass exodus from Jabalia.

Troops re-entered the camp Monday after two days of IDF airstrikes that have seen tens of thousands of Palestinians flee the area.

Advertisement

The latest casualties bring the number of Israeli soldiers killed in friendly-fire incidents at least 49 out of a total death toll of 278 since the IDF launched its ground invasion of Gaza at the end of October.

A further 1,712 soldiers have been wounded, 338 of them seriously with another 566 suffering "moderate" injuries.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said in a social media post Thursday that IDF military action had killed 39 Palestinians in the past 24 hours and injured 64. The latest casualties brought the total number of deaths since Oct. 7 to 35,272 with 79,205 people injured, the Hamas-run ministry said.

Latest Headlines

Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
World News // 1 hour ago
Xi hosts Putin on state visit in sign of deepening relations
May 16 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday in a show of growing solidarity between their two countries amid their growing tensions with the United States.
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. to install floating pier, causeway for Gaza aid
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. military is scheduled to begin installing a floating pier and causeway Wednesday night that will enable humanitarian aid shipments for Gaza residents.
YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
World News // 22 hours ago
YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
May 15 (UPI) -- "Glory to Hong Kong," the popular protest song that became synonymous with the pro-democracy movement there in 2019, was pulled this week from YouTube after an appeals court win for the region's government.
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
World News // 19 hours ago
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
May 15 (UPI) -- Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot five times in an assassination attempt Wednesday and underwent more than three hours of surgery. "He's not in a life threatening situation at this moment," officials said.
U.S., China explain positions during AI discussion in Geneva
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S., China explain positions during AI discussion in Geneva
May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. officials had a "candid and constructive" conversation with Chinese representatives on Tuesday about the concerns and uses of artificial intelligence in one of the first high-level meetings between the countries.
Blinken says U.S. will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in defense funding
World News // 21 hours ago
Blinken says U.S. will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in defense funding
May 15 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. will provide an additional $2 billion in defense funding to Ukraine.
Ukraine in 'strategic' drawback from front-line amid intense fighting in Kharkiv border region
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine in 'strategic' drawback from front-line amid intense fighting in Kharkiv border region
May 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine withdrew its forces from several villages in Kharkiv province close to its northeastern border as an offensive by Russian forces gathers momentum.
Kim Jong Un inspects new missile system amid growing Russia military ties
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un inspects new missile system amid growing Russia military ties
SEOUL, May 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a new tactical missile system, state media reported Wednesday, as the authoritarian regime continues to ramp up production of weapons that may be intended for sale to Russia.
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
World News // 1 day ago
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
May 14 (UPI) -- Four gunmen attacked a prison convoy in northern France pm Tuesday, killing two guards and injuring three others while triggering a nationwide manhunt for an escapee nicknamed "The Fly."
'Master of the short story' Alice Munro dies at 92
World News // 1 day ago
'Master of the short story' Alice Munro dies at 92
May 14 (UPI) -- Canadian short story author and Nobel Prize winner Alice Munro died Monday. She was 92.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
U.S. Supreme Court restores Louisiana voting map with second majority-Black district
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
Slovakian PM Robert Fico shot five times in assassination attempt
DOJ: $25 million in crypto allegedly stolen by 2 brothers in 12 seconds
DOJ: $25 million in crypto allegedly stolen by 2 brothers in 12 seconds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement