World News
May 16, 2024 / 8:30 AM

EU opens probe into Meta's efforts to protect minors on Facebook, Instagram

By Clyde Hughes
People photograph a sign on the Meta campus In Menlo Park, California on October 28, 2022. The European Commission announced its second probe into Meta in two months. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
People photograph a sign on the Meta campus In Menlo Park, California on October 28, 2022. The European Commission announced its second probe into Meta in two months. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission said on Thursday that it started an investigation into Meta to determine if Facebook and Instagram have violated the Digital Services Act by not doing enough to protect minors.

In a statement, the commission said there is a concern that the social media platforms' algorithms may "stimulate behavioral addictions" among youth while creating a so-called "rabbit-hole effect" while using.

The commission is also questioning the effectiveness of Meta's age-assurance and verification methods.

"The commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation as a matter of priority and will continue to gather evidence, for example by sending additional requests for information, conducting interviews or inspections," the commission said in its statement.

"The opening and formal proceedings empower the commission to take further enforcement steps, such as adopting interim measures and non-compliance decisions. The commission is also empowered to accept commitments made by Meta to remedy the issues raised in the proceedings."

The commission said the DSA obligates Meta to assess and mitigate risk caused by the design of Facebook and Instagram's online interfaces "which may exploit the weaknesses and inexperience of minors and cause addictive behavior."

"Meta's compliance with DSA obligations to put in place appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure a high level of privacy, safety and security for minors, particularly with regard to default privacy settings for minors as part of the design and functioning of their recommended systems."

The announcement marked the second time in two months that the commission has targeted Meta for violating the Digital Services Act. In April, the commission opened a formal inquiry into Meta over alleged deceptive advertising and political content on its servers.

In that case, the commission expressed its concern over the non-availability of effective third-party real-time civic discourse and election monitoring tools made available before the European Parliament elections.

