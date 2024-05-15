Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 15, 2024 / 9:46 AM

Ukraine in 'strategic' drawback from front-line amid intense fighting in Kharkiv border region

By Paul Godfrey
Ukraine withdrew its forces from several villages and towns in Kharkiv province close to its northeastern border as an offensive by Russian forces gathers momentum. A police officer inspects a destroyed building Monday in a deserted Vovchansk, one of the settlements overrun by Russian forces. Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE
Ukraine withdrew its forces from several villages and towns in Kharkiv province close to its northeastern border as an offensive by Russian forces gathers momentum. A police officer inspects a destroyed building Monday in a deserted Vovchansk, one of the settlements overrun by Russian forces. Photo by George Ivanchenko/EPA-EFE

May 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine withdrew its forces from several villages and towns in Kharkiv province close to its northeastern border as an offensive by Russian forces gathers momentum.

Ukrainian units pulled back from the Lukyantsi and Vovchansk areas to "more advantageous positions" after coming under heavy fire from Russian troops, a spokesman for the Ukraine Armed Forces said late Tuesday.

Advertisement

The decision was taken to "preserve the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses," said the spokesman who insisted that despite what he called a "difficult" situation, Ukrainian forces were "not allowing the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold".

Vovchansk's police chief said earlier that the fighting in the town was intense and Russian forces were establishing positions in the town.

Related

Thousands of civilians have been fleeing westward from the fighting headed for Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city

Moscow said its forces were occupying Lukyantski and Hlyboke and had retaken Robotyne, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, a village liberated from Russian forces during Ukraine's summer 2023 counter-offensive.

Advertisement

Kyiv has sent reinforcements to the region in recent days, with more promised.

"Additional forces are being deployed, and there are reserves," President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Wednesday.

The developments, five days into one of the largest Russian ground operations since its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022, came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was 300 miles away in Kyiv pledging unfailing, long-term support and unveiling a new $2 billion arms deal.

Blinken said the deal provided weapons "today," together with investment in Ukraine's industrial base.

"We're rushing ammunition, armored vehicles, missiles, air defenses to get them to the front lines," Mr Blinken told reporters Wednesday.

A five-month delay in a $60 billion U.S. military support package, which Congress finally approved April 23, is being blamed for handing Moscow a window for its offensive in the northeast -- and raising fears it may be mobilizing forces to push into Ukraine in other border regions.

The seriousness of the situation was underscored by Zelenskyy announcing he had canceled all upcoming foreign trips to concentrate on working with military commanders on coordinating the response to the Russian advance.

"The president has given instructions that all international events involving him that are scheduled for the coming days be postponed and to work out new dates," press secretary Sergii Nykyforov wrote in a post on social media.

Advertisement

"We are grateful to partners for their understanding."

Elsewhere, Russia said it had repelled a "massive" Ukrainian attack on Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, with its air defenses shooting several projectiles from the sky over the sea off Sevastopol and near Belbek military airfield.

The state-run TASS news agency quoted Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev as saying rescue services had extinguished a blaze near Polyushko village ignited by falling burning debris from downed projectiles, but that no one had been hurt.

The report did not state whether the projectiles were missiles, rockets or drones.

However, local residents reported hearing explosions in Sevastopol, that fires were still burning near the Belbek military airfield and that authorities had closed the Crimea Bridge that links the peninsula to mainland Russia across the Kerch Strait.

Latest Headlines

YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
World News // 1 hour ago
YouTube blocks protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' after government ban
May 15 (UPI) -- Glory to Hong Kong the popular protest song that became synonymous with the pro-democracy movement there in 2019 was pulled this week from YouTube after an appeals court win for the region's government.
Kim Jong Un inspects new missile system amid growing Russia military ties
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un inspects new missile system amid growing Russia military ties
SEOUL, May 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a new tactical missile system, state media reported Wednesday, as the authoritarian regime continues to ramp up production of weapons that may be intended for sale to Russia.
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
World News // 17 hours ago
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
May 14 (UPI) -- Four gunmen attacked a prison convoy in northern France pm Tuesday, killing two guards and injuring three others while triggering a nationwide manhunt for an escapee nicknamed "The Fly."
'Master of the short story' Alice Munro dies at 92
World News // 16 hours ago
'Master of the short story' Alice Munro dies at 92
May 14 (UPI) -- Canadian short story author and Nobel Prize winner Alice Munro died Monday. She was 92.
Potentially playful orcas sink sailing yacht near the Strait of Gibraltar
World News // 16 hours ago
Potentially playful orcas sink sailing yacht near the Strait of Gibraltar
May 14 (UPI) -- Rescuers saved two crew members from a sinking sailing yacht after an orca pod attacked it off the Strait of Gibraltar in Moroccan waters.
British twin saves sister from crocodile, receives award from King Charles III
World News // 16 hours ago
British twin saves sister from crocodile, receives award from King Charles III
May 14 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old British woman who saved her twin sister from the jaws of a crocodile while on a Mexican vacation has been cited by King Charles III for "exemplary bravery," the British government said.
Zelensky asks Blinken for two air defense batteries for Kyiv during solidarity visit Tuesday
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky asks Blinken for two air defense batteries for Kyiv during solidarity visit Tuesday
May 14 (UPI) -- Russia's aerial bombardment of Kyiv prompted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to ask for two more air defense batteries during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit Tuesday.
Georgia passes 'foreign agent' bill amid protests, EU opposition
World News // 20 hours ago
Georgia passes 'foreign agent' bill amid protests, EU opposition
May 14 (UPI) -- Georgia's Parliament, led by the governing Georgia Dream Party, passed the controversial foreign agent bill on Tuesday as demonstrators intensified their protests in the capital city of Tbilisi and condemnation growing i
EU adopts major overhaul of asylum, migration system
World News // 1 day ago
EU adopts major overhaul of asylum, migration system
May 14 (UPI) -- European Union member states adopted landmark reform of the bloc's migration and asylum policies with new rules to manage arrivals in an orderly way, standardise procedures and relieve pressure on front-line countries.
Australian military whistleblower David McBride sentenced to nearly six years in prison
World News // 1 day ago
Australian military whistleblower David McBride sentenced to nearly six years in prison
May 14 (UPI) -- Former Australian military attorney David McBride, who accused Aussie soldiers of possible war crimes in Afghanistan, was sentenced to almost six years in prison on Tuesday for sharing secret military documents with jour
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement