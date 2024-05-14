Advertisement
World News
May 14, 2024 / 2:22 AM

Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of U.S. solidarity

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo courtesy of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken/X
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for meetings with high-ranking Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo courtesy of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken/X

May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning in a display of American solidarity for the designed ally as Russia claims military gains.

The United States' top diplomat is to meet with senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to the European nation that will "highlight the United States' enduring support for Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

On arrival in Ukraine, Blinken posted online a picture of himself under armed guard at a train station. It is his fourth trip to Kyiv since the war began in February 2022.

"I returned to Kyiv today to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russian aggression," he said on X.

Related

His visit to Ukraine comes three weeks after President Joe Biden signed a supplemental national security bill that included some $60 billion in military aid for Kyiv.

The signing ceremony was held following months of Republican stonewalling on the White House's efforts to get Congress to approve the new funds for Ukraine despite its war supplies dwindling.

Advertisement

The State Department said that Blinken will discuss the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance with the Ukrainian officials as well as battlefield updates and ongoing work to bolster the country's war-torn economy.

He is also to deliver remarks at 11 a.m. EDT at Kyiv's Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute on how the United States and other allies will help Ukraine build "a free, prosperous and secure democracy" that is fully integrated into Europe and the Transatlantic Alliance, a note on the speech from the State Department said.

The visit also comes as Russia has increased its attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and claimed gains.

Russia's defense ministry said its Battlegroup North had captured at least four settlements in the Kharkov Region over the weekend, state-run TASS reported.

Zelensky said in a recorded statement Monday that its forces are countering Russian attacks in the Kharkiv Region, destroying infantry and armored vehicles.

He said the Russians are attempting to stretch their forces thin.

"Our task is crystal clear: to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war," he said. "The occupiers must not have a single safe location on Ukrainian soil. And in the Ukrainian skies."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
May 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations says 360,000 people have fled Rafah, as Israel vows to invade the southern Gaza city. The international organization also reduced the number of women and children killed in Israel's war in Gaza.
Chinese journalist to be released from prison for pandemic reporting
World News // 12 hours ago
Chinese journalist to be released from prison for pandemic reporting
May 13 (UPI) -- A Chinese journalist jailed for the last four years over her reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic was to be released Monday, but no confirmation of her release has come.
Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
World News // 13 hours ago
Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
May 13 (UPI) -- Canada's Parker Lake wildfire took another step closer to Fort Nelson, British Columbia, on Monday, moving just less than a mile from the city, emergency officials said.
Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu, cabinet members lead Memorial Day events amid protests
May 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a remembrance day speech Monday commemorating those killed in Israel's wars and in terror attacks to vow to double down on the fight against Hamas.
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
World News // 1 day ago
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
May 12 (UPI) -- Israel has detained journalists that authorities incorrectly believed were working for Al Jazeera, the news broadcaster banned from the country for its coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv
World News // 17 hours ago
Ukraine evacuates nearly 6,000 as Russia makes moves in Kharkiv
May 13 (UPI) -- Russia's continued advances into Kharkiv this past weekend led Ukrainian authorities to evacuate nearly 6,000 residents from their homes because of deteriorating situations there.
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- North Korea is already one of the most repressive regimes in the world, but Pyongyang is steadily adding a slate of digital surveillance tools to further control its citizens, a U.S.-based North Korea expert said Monday.
Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
World News // 18 hours ago
Authorities clear protesters from Georgian parliament as lawmakers advance foreign agent bill
May 13 (UPI) -- Crowds in Georgia's capital of Tbilisi protested Sunday night into Monday morning against a proposed "foreign influence" bill that could threaten Geogia's entry into the European Union.
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., Chinese officials to hold first high-level talks on AI in Geneva
May 13 (UPI) -- Representatives from the United States and China will come together in Geneva on Tuesday over advanced artificial intelligence and the threat it can cause globally, senior Biden officials said.
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
World News // 21 hours ago
Three men in court in London on charges of working for Hong Kong intelligence
May 13 (UPI) -- Three men are set to appear in court in London later Monday charged with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service and foreign interference under national security laws.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Small plane makes emergency 'textbook wheels-up landing' at Australian airport
Small plane makes emergency 'textbook wheels-up landing' at Australian airport
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement